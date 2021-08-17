Where is Ashraf Ghani: Watch the video: President Ashraf Ghani finally came out, explained the reason behind leaving Afghanistan in the hands of Taliban – Ashraf Ghani in a recent video message explained why he left Afghanistan during the Taliban attack

The president of Afghanistan came before the world for the first time after leaving the country. The UAE gave the reason for his flight to the country. Ghani says he feared violence if he stayed in the country. Ghani has also denied the allegation that he fled with cash. Reports claim that Ghani has also backed Taliban talks with Hamid Karzai.Let me tell you that the UAE has admitted that Ghani and his family are living there. The people of Afghanistan are very angry at Ghani, whom they have let go for fear of a radical Islamic organization. The UAE says it has granted asylum to Ghani and his family in the country on humanitarian grounds. On behalf of the UAE, the official WAM news agency has issued a statement in this regard on behalf of the Foreign Minister. However, it is not clear where the densities are in the UAE.In his statement, Ghani appealed to the people to know the whole truth. He said his life was in danger as soon as the Taliban entered Kabul. Taliban fighters were looking for him. Ghani says he will return to Afghanistan to bring justice to the people of Afghanistan. He said they are discussing it.

Saleh declared himself president

Ghani’s remarks came as Vice President Amarullah Saleh declared himself president. “I will not bow to Taliban terrorists under any circumstances,” he tweeted. I will never betray the soul and legacy of our hero Ahmed Shah Masood, the commander, legend and guide. I will not disappoint the millions who have heard me. I will never live under one roof with the Taliban. Never.

READ Also It affected the Congress Afghanistan Taliban News: Why did the US withdraw its troops from Afghanistan? Biden said