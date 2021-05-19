Where is Brandi Passante Now? – The Storage Wars Star Remains Separated From her Ex Partner



Brandi Passante is an American actuality tv star who has appeared in Storage Wars since 2010. Storage Wars is a present about skilled patrons who bud on stale storage lockers hoping to search out hidden treasure. The draw back is {that a} storage unit may include nugatory trash, making the bid a nasty funding.

Passante joined the present alongside her then-companion Jarrod Schulz and established herself as a wonderful negotiator and sensible purchaser. The couple had their ups and downs, however they constantly made worthwhile bids. The pair featured in a quick spinoff sequence in 2014 titled Brandi and Jarrod: Married to the Job.

Brandi’s ex-companion Jarrod Schulz was charged with home violence battery after an altercation with Brandi

David Becker/Getty Photographs

Jarrod and Brandi, often known as ‘the younger weapons’, often argued on the present, however few imagined that the pair would break up. It seems that the pair broke up after filming for season 12 ended. The sequence premiered in November 2018. Brandi touched on the breakup throughout a 2020 Fb Love interview with The Dad Diary.

She supplied the next reply when host Danny Jordan requested her how she was dealing with being a single father or mother to her daughter Payton and son Cameron: “I did a variety of it alone anyway, however it’s the scary dad voice within the background that we’re lacking.” Followers of Storage Wars, who didn’t know in regards to the breakup, discovered about it after watching the primary episode of season 13.

“I’m not with Jarrod anymore,” Passante stated. Jarrod revealed that each of them would stay on the present, however they’d work individually. “Simply because me and Brandi aren’t collectively anymore, doesn’t imply we will’t go to an public sale – however individually,” Jarrod stated. The pair crossed paths a few occasions within the first episode, which supplied a prelude of potential future altercations between them.

Brandi referred to Jarrod as an ‘fool’ for spending $400 on a unit that didn’t seem worthwhile. Jarrod hit again by outbidding Brandi for a storage unit she was interested by. “, if Brandi bids on it, I’ll most likely bid,” Schulz joked. Brandi advised Distractify that working alongside Jarrod is a bit uncomfortable, however the pair get via it:

“Fortunately I don’t run into him that usually. It’s been three years since we broke up and I wish to say that it was a little bit nicer than it is however it’s not. It is a little bit tense however we appear to get via it.”

Brandi and Jarrod’s way forward for the present appears unsure after Schulz was charged with misdemeanor home violence battery for pushing Brandi because the pair argued in a bar. Per TMZ, Schulz confronted Brandi as she had drinks with associates at a bar in Orange County. An argument preceded Brandi’s demand that Schulz depart the bar.

At that time, Jarrod allegedly pushed Brandi twice whereas yelling at her and her associates. Schulz left the scene earlier than being arrested however was subsequently charged by the District Lawyer’s workplace. Nevertheless, Kimberly Edds of the DA’s workplace advised Leisure Weekly it is perhaps some time earlier than he seems in courtroom. “The courts have actually not allowed out-of-custody misdemeanors in order that’s why it’ll be some time earlier than he’s in courtroom,” Kimberly stated.

Brandi’s focus is on elevating her kids and never on discovering one other companion

“I’ve them [the kids] on a regular basis, 24/7 they’re right here with me, so I’ve to navigate that,” Brandi stated on The Dad Diary. Brandi has extra duty now that she is elevating the kids alone. She used to publish Payton and Cameron often on social media, however she’s resulted to sporadic posts as a result of feedback individuals depart.

“I finished posting images of my infants,” Brandi wrote alongside Instagram images of her daughter posted in February 2020. “As a result of some creepy ass dudes have been harassing them. I’m reluctantly posting this as a result of, I’m so happy with how stunning my little is in her winter formal match… Don’t be gross.”

Cameron and Payton have requested to remain off the highlight, and Brandi has honored their needs. “As they’ve gotten older, they don’t actually take care of a few of the points of it,” she advised Distractify. “They’re youngsters now, they’re 17 and 15, so that they have their very own lives and it’s not one thing they actually wish to be a part of in the mean time.”

Brandi has been on some dates, however discovering a companion isn’t a precedence proper now. “I’m form of coming into my very own and determining who I’m,” she stated throughout an look on the Spirit Speak YouTube channel. “I’ve positively dated and issues like that, however proper now it’s not one thing I’m actually attempting arduous to hunt out. I’m ready till I can really feel an attachment to somebody.”

Passante is wanting into the long run with enthusiasm – her children are doing nice, and he or she desirous to deal with Storage Wars with the assistance of associates. “I introduced a few associates with me and I feel it’s going to be humorous and fascinating and I feel I’m extra enthusiastic about this season that I’ve been prior to now,” she advised Distractify.