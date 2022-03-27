where is Casey Anthony now? Everything you need to know about Casey Anthony!

Casey Anthony is one of the most popular murder trial defendants of the past decade. The focus on Casey’s life started after her mother, Cindy, called the authorities to report that she hadn’t seen her granddaughter Caylee for 31 days and that Casey’s car smelled like there had been a dead body in it. In the eyes of law enforcement, Casey had something to do with her daughter’s disappearance, and they duly charged her with first-degree murder.

Several months later, Caylee’s remains were found in a laundry bag in a wooded area near the Anthony residence. Casey’s trial gripped the nation as the prosecution painted her as a cold-blooded murderer, while the defense portrayed her as a person suffering from the effects of childhood abuse and a victim of an unfortunate circumstance. The not-guilty verdict by the jury faced immense public backlash, but the jury claimed that the prosecution didn’t prove its case.

Casey Anthony runs a private investigation firm in South Florida

After the acquittal, Casey became a legal investigator for Pat McKenna, an investigator who worked on Anthony’s case. It was also reported that Casey and Pat were living together.

As 2020 drew to a close, Casey launched a private investigation firm called Case Research & Consulting Services.

Some reports claim that Anthony created the firm to reinvestigate her daughter’s disappearance. However, a source close to Casey told People that she wants to help people wrongly accused of committing crimes. The source said:

” She’s not starting a company to get answers about Caylee. She knows what it’s like to be accused of something that she didn’t do. She wants to help other wrongfully accused people, especially women, and help them get justice.”

Casey’s infamous trial featured on the first episode of Lifetime Cellmate Secrets. In the series, Anthony’s cellmate, Robyn Adams, states that she believed Casey was innocent. Anthony was in the headlines recently after getting into a yelling match with a woman over an ex-boyfriend. The woman reportedly splashed a drink on Casey, but Anthony refused to file a restraining order or press charges.

Anthony is writing a book about her life and the tragedy surrounding Caylee

In March 2020, a source speaking to In Touch revealed that Casey was writing a book about her life.

The source said that Casey knew the book would be controversial but would offer her perspective on the case. “Nobody else has lived it. so no one else can tell it,” the source said.

However, it is improbable that the film will see the light of day. “The Coronavirus became a thing and stopped any momentum that the film had. It’s effectively dead,” a source told People.

A juror in Casey’s case regrets not pushing for a guilty verdict on a serious charge

After Casey’s high-profile trial, the jury acquitted her of all serious charges and convicted her of lying to the police. She was released a fortnight after the verdict.

A month later, a male juror told People that the jurors didn’t like Casey, but the prosecution failed to prove its case. Furthermore, the prosecutors appeared arrogant in the jury’s eyes, while Jose Baez, the lead defense attorney, seemed to care about the case.

The jurors wanted to convict Casey, but their commitment to following the law forced them to render a not-guilty verdict.

In May 2021, the juror said he would have pushed for a guilty verdict on a serious charge. He explained:

” My decision haunts me to this day. I think now if I were to do it over again, I ‘d push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter. At least that. Or child abuse. I didn’t know what the hell I was doing, and I didn’t stand up for what I believed in at the time.”

The decision seems to have affected other jurors as well. The jurors formed an online group chat after the trial, but people stopped responding after a while. “It was just too hard,” the juror said.

Anthony has started communicating with her mom years after they fell out

Cindy Anthony was among the first to suspect that Casey had something to do with Caylee’s disappearance. She alerted police to the foul smell in Casey’s car, hinting that a dead body had been in the vehicle.

Cindy appeared in an episode of Crime Scene Confidential in which she reconnected with crime scene investigator Alina Burroughs. “I didn’t know how Cindy was going to react to me,” Alina told People. “It’s hard for her to speak out about this case. She really went through hell and back, and she’s never been the same.”

Anthony thanked Alina for her tireless effort during the case. Alina told People that contrary to her expectations, Cindy was gracious. She also opined that Cindy drew closure from the interview.

Cindy and Casey fell out but have started reaching out to each other. Their communications remain infrequent, but they show a desire to mend the broken relationship.

Casey laid low for several year after the trial before resurfacing to reveal that she doesn’t plan on having kids

It’s understandable why Casey opted to lay low after her high profile trial. Her life had been picked apart by the media and the general public, and she ‘d received enough coverage to last her a lifetime. Few saw her in a positive light: To most people, she was a barbaric killer who deserved the death penalty sought by the prosecution.

Casey resurfaced in 2017 to tell her side of the story. She sat down with the Associated Press, but she mostly gave evasive answers to the questioned presented by the interviewer. The interview did little to alter people’s minds about her culpability in Caylee’s murder. One thing that came out clearly, however, was her desire not to bring another child into the world:

” If am blessed enough to have another child– if I ‘d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there ‘d be a potential that some jackass, their little snot-nose kid would then say something mean to my kid– I don’t think I could live with that.”

Cindy, Casey’s mom, affirmed during an interview on The Dr. Oz Show that Casey had no plans of having another child on her own. However, she claimed that if Casey found a person to settle down with, kids could come into the equation.

Casey Anthony recently had a run in with the law, but this time it was for a much less serious offence

In January 2020, Casey Anthony found herself on the wrong side of the law again. If she was any other citizen, The New York Post wouldn’t have featured a story about Casey’s speeding violation in West Palm Beach. Casey was nineteen miles an hour above the speed limit, and she pleaded guilty to her crime. Her wild ride in her Ford Escape cost her a $256 fine.

2020 was set to be the year that Casey’s long-awaited film about Caylee’s disappearance came out. The movie titled, As I Was Told, would tell Casey’s side of the story. Unfortunately, the film is still stuck in pre-production due to the coronavirus pandemic, and reports suggest that it will be a low-grade movie. However, Casey suggested that the film would feature sex scenes, and it could influence people to watch the movie if it ever comes out.

The film should include Casey’s life before & after Caylee’s death. The alleged sex scenes would probably come from Casey’s life before Caylee as she was known to have several erotic encounters during her carefree days.

Where is Casey Anthony today?

Casey is allegedly trying to lead a normal life ten years on from her not guilty verdict in South Florida. However, in May 2021 she emerged into the spotlight once again after she was involved in a massive brawl. Drinks were reportedly thrown at O’Shea’s Irish Pub in West Palm Beach in Florida over the weekend after Casey brawled with a woman with whom it was claimed she shared an ex.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, Casey said a woman identified as Thelma Moya spilled a drink on her leg and things got out of hand. The report also states that Casey told officers the argument was triggered by the fact they both dated the same man at the same time and there was a long-standing feud between them.

The outlet reports that police explained to Casey how to file a restraining order but she refused and simply wanted the incident documented. Moya was not arrested or even at the scene when cops arrived. TMZ notes Casey was spotted in the same bar two years ago.

Casey Anthony Partying in West Palm Beach, Florida

Casey’s case still haunts some jurors.

One of the male jurors spoke out about how his decision to acquit Anthony still impacted him 10 years later on May 20, 2021. “I think now if I were to do it over again, I ‘d push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter,” he told People. “At least that. Or child abuse. I didn’t know what the hell I was doing, and I didn’t stand up for what I believed in at the time.”

Do Casey’s parents support her?

In a rare interview on Investigation Discovery’s Crime Scene Confidential, Casey’s mother, Cindy Anthony, reunited with an investigator who helped recover the body of her granddaughter.

” I know you guys didn’t want to leave until you found every single bone,” she told Alina Burroughs in the March 2022 clip. “It means a lot.”

Alina told People, “I didn’t know how Cindy was going to react to me,” she admitted. “I mean, I was a prosecution witness, so she could’ve seen me as someone who wanted to lock her daughter up. But she was very gracious. And I think in some ways, the interview gave her some closure.”

Casey Anthony is a non-stop magnet for controversy, finding new ways in the decade since her infamous murder trial. We’ve heard regret from many in their part in her controversial murder trial, where Anthony has maintained her innocence. But despite that, she still finds ways into the headlines thanks to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story while ignoring the public. The 35-year-old trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.

Recently Anthony turned up in the headlines due to an altercation with her reported “mortal enemy” at a bar in Florida. The incident resulted in Anthony calling the police over a drink that was claimed to have been thrown in her face. The drink actually hit her leg according to the bodycam footage from the incident, and the reason for the fight was revealed to be a lover’s quarrel after Anthony started dating a police officer who had also dated the woman involved in the incident.

Casey Anthony’s Mother Cindy Looks Back on the Moment Caylee Was Found https://t.co/Js7d7wpCJw

Funny enough, this incident had little to do with her trial and connection to her daughter’s murder. That didn’t stop some online from making claims and pointing out that Anthony called the cops over a drink faster than she called over her daughter.

We’ve also seen some recent rumblings from those connected to the case and the trial, including a member of the jury. According to an interview in PEOPLE, the unnamed juror revealed their regret over the decision to acquit the infamous “tot mom.”

” My decision haunts me to this day,” the juror said to the outlet. “I think now if I were to do it over again, I ‘d push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter. At least that. Or child abuse. I didn’t know what the hell I was doing, and I didn’t stand up for what I believed in at the time.”

People just randomly running into Casey Anthony 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0e9nFktDwr — sam (@zo1oft) March 22, 2022

Cindy Anthony is speaking with one of the crime scene investigators who discovered her granddaughter’s body in a new documentary. What has life been like for her and her husband since then? https://t.co/B2V7qgqLKY

— Jo Marie (@JoFuller24) March 8, 2022

The alleged murder of Caylee happened around June 16, 2008. Casey Anthony was photographed partying at Fusion nightclub and taking part in a “hot body contest” days later. Caylee Anthony’s remains were not identified until Dec. 19, 2008. Anthony was acquitted of all felony charges related to her daughter’s death. According to her cellmate and a guard on duty at the time, Anthony had an odd reaction to the discovery of her daughter’s body while behind bars. “It was bad. Anthony was taken to medical, because she couldn’t breathe. She was having an anxiety attack, a panic attack,” Robyn Adams reveals in Lifetime’s Cellmate Secrets, with Silvia Hernandez, the guard on duty, added that she didn’t “act like a regular mother, where ‘oh they found my daughter and she’s dead?’– you know, crying, bawling.”

Casey Anthony was dubbed by cable TV show hosts as ‘the most hated mom in America’ after she was accused of killing her toddler Caylee Casey Anthony dubbed by cable TV show hosts as ‘the most hated mom in America’ after she was accused of killing her toddler CayleeCredit: AP: Associated Press

Why was Casey Anthony on trial?

The Florida woman was accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, who was last seen alive on June 16, 2008.

The defense explained that Caylee drowned in the family pool sometime during the day and that both Casey and George Anthony panicked when they found the body and covered up her death.

The prosecution painted a different series of events alleging that Casey used chloroform on her daughter and suffocated her by putting duct tape over the toddler’s mouth and nose.

The story first broke on July 15, 2008, when Casey’s mother, Cindy Anthony, frantically called police in Orlando, Florida, to report that she ‘d just learned that her granddaughter Caylee had been missing for 31 days.

Almost nine years later, Casey Anthony spoke about the death of her daughter and said she does not know how the last hours of Caylee’s life unfolded Almost nine years later, Casey Anthony spoke about the death of her daughter and said she does not know how the last hours of Caylee’s life unfoldedCredit: AP2008

Casey first claimed that Caylee was with a sitter named Zenaida Gonzalez “Zanny” which turned out to be the first of many lies.

In December 2008, Caylee’s decomposed remains were found in a wooded area not far from the Anthony home.

How long did the jury deliberate in Casey Anthony’s trial?

During the Casey Anthony trial, the jury deliberated for ten hours. Casey was set with felony charges of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, and aggravated child abuse and four misdemeanor charges. They acquitted her of the felony charges but convicted her on four misdemeanor charges of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.