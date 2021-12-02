‘Where is **?’: Fans in China Elude Censors to Talk About Peng Shuai

Julian Chen was getting ready for bed when he learned that one of his favorite Chinese tennis players, Peng Shui, had accused a powerful Chinese official, #MeToo.

A friend asked him to check Ms. Peng’s social media account. “There’s a ‘big melon’ in tennis circles,” Mitra wrote, using a Chinese metaphor for a bombshell.

Mr. Chen found nothing. He invented the word “tennis”, but Ms. Peng – one of the most famous players in China – rarely appeared in the results. With amazing performance, China’s censors began scrubbing the context of her allegations from the Internet.

“Suddenly, it became a taboo subject,” Mr Chen said.

Ms. Peng is not the first celebrity in China to be almost completely wiped out by censors. The country’s online propaganda machine can destroy any story – or person -. Yet her international personality has made the task more difficult, and China’s efforts to put aside her allegations have drawn strong criticism from around the world.