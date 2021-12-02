‘Where is **?’: Fans in China Elude Censors to Talk About Peng Shuai
Julian Chen was getting ready for bed when he learned that one of his favorite Chinese tennis players, Peng Shui, had accused a powerful Chinese official, #MeToo.
A friend asked him to check Ms. Peng’s social media account. “There’s a ‘big melon’ in tennis circles,” Mitra wrote, using a Chinese metaphor for a bombshell.
Mr. Chen found nothing. He invented the word “tennis”, but Ms. Peng – one of the most famous players in China – rarely appeared in the results. With amazing performance, China’s censors began scrubbing the context of her allegations from the Internet.
“Suddenly, it became a taboo subject,” Mr Chen said.
Ms. Peng is not the first celebrity in China to be almost completely wiped out by censors. The country’s online propaganda machine can destroy any story – or person -. Yet her international personality has made the task more difficult, and China’s efforts to put aside her allegations have drawn strong criticism from around the world.
On Wednesday, the Women’s Tennis Association Tour postponed future competitions in the country, prompting China’s Foreign Ministry to reiterate that China was “opposed to the politicization of the sport.” But Chinese tennis fans are using subtle, sometimes tongue-in-cheek language to express their frustration online while trying to overtake the censors.
On Chinese social media, there was not much discussion about Ms. Peng. A popular online tennis fan club in China, a forum called Tennis Post Bar, has not been updated since November 2, the day Ms. Peng, a three-time Olympian, publicly accused former vice president Zhang Gaoli. .
To avoid censorship, Chinese tennis fans have begun to use vague references to draw more attention to Ms. Peng’s silence. Instead of identifying her Chinese name and specifying the details of her allegations, some people have used vague references, such as “tennis player” and “the spot”.
There was a seemingly unrelated post about art in which the term “laying eggs on a rock” was used. She echoes a line from Ms. Peng’s original accusation, in which she wrote that going against a powerful person like Mr. Zhang was like “throwing stones at an egg.”
State media figures have also been challenged on how to discuss the issue without sounding the alarm. Commenting on the country’s banned Twitter account, Hu Zhijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party’s official state newspaper, described Ms Peng’s allegations as “what people talk about.”
Two weeks after the media blackout, some of the biggest names in tennis began to wonder about Ms. Peng’s safety. Chinese state media responded by releasing a slew of content for international viewers to confirm she was happy and no harm was done. One story managed to reach a domestic audience in China.
It included pictures of Ms. Peng signing a giant tennis ball for fans at a youth tennis tournament. A post on the verified account of the China Open, a professional tennis tournament in Beijing, was shared almost a thousand times, and caught the attention of frustrated commentators.
“This is the most re-posted youth event event post I’ve seen in my career,” wrote Zhang Bendou, a veteran tennis expert in China, on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Others made more sarcastic remarks. “Almost everyone is asking ‘where is **’?” One person dropped Ms. Peng’s name from the note. “She came.”
For Beijing-based dentist and tennis fan Lucy Wang, who witnessed Ms. Peng’s singles match at the 2017 China Open, photos were enough to calm her down. “It’s enough for me to know she’s back,” Ms. Wang, 37, said. “I have no idea why people outside of China are still not satisfied.”
The International Olympic Committee later published a statement and photo of Ms. Peng smiling in a live video call with the president of the organization. China, which is set to host the Winter Olympics in February, caught the moment when most Western media and sports organizations complained about the issue being biased and dishonest.
On Thursday, the IOC issued another statement stating that members of the organization had held a second video conference with Ms. Peng this week, but gave no details about the conversation. He said he was using “quiet diplomacy” with Chinese sports associations to address the issue.
Steve Simon, chief executive of the WTA Tour, is one of the most outspoken critics of Chinese officials calling for an investigation into the #MeToo allegations. News of the WTA Tour suspension circulated briefly on the Chinese Internet on Thursday morning.
Some users on Weibo supported the decision before removing their comments. “This time I’m with the WTA,” one wrote. Another was surprised to find that Mr Zhang had not yet been arrested. “He has really strong support,” the post said. “Ridiculous.”
While these anonymous online commentators tried to use the Internet to push back against censorship, the seriousness of the allegations made many in China hesitant to speak publicly about Ms. Peng.
Ashley Tian did not receive any information about Ms. Peng’s allegations until November 3, the day after she was posted. At the time, “online discussions were as clean as a blank sheet of paper,” she said. Ms. Tian, a former sports writer in Shanghai, heard about it from a former colleague who explained the details in a voice message.
At dinner that evening, Ms. Tian shared a message with some friends, who were leaning closer to discuss. “Shall we talk about it here?” Miss Tian remembers being frightened by a friend. He changed the subject.
“People don’t even dare to discuss it in public,” she said. “I think what really happened to Peng will remain a mystery forever.”
As an avid fan who saw Ms. Peng play tennis at competitions in Zhuhai and Shenzhen, Mr. Chen said his experience of knowing what happened to her that evening was disappointing and eye-opening. “I was shocked and had no idea how fast these things would develop,” he said.
Mr Chen is still unhappy with the whole experience and said he was disappointed with the announcement of the WTA Tour on Wednesday, saying he prefers to watch women tennis players because he believes women have more diverse skills than men.
He said he particularly liked watching Ms. Peng’s powerful service, but questioned whether her allegations would be investigated in China. “We know these kinds of things happen and we care about them,” he said. “But many of us choose to remain silent.”
He added: “This is the reality in China.”
