Where Is Gavin Newsom, California’s Governor?
Two weeks ago, Governor Gavin News announced that he would be leading a delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Summit in Scotland. Four days later, his office suddenly announced that it had reversed its decision.
Calling his office “family responsibilities,” he declined to comment publicly on the decision, saying that, as they are, he left a legacy of conspiracy theories. Was there a bad reaction to the governor’s recent Covid-19 booster shot? Did her children – her four age group 12 and under – get re-infected with the coronavirus? No and no, Capitol sources said.
The governor’s aides noted that most parents will understand why couples with four young children do not want to go on an extended trip to Glasgow on Halloween. California environmentalists also suggest that it may not be wrong to skip the annual climate conference, which many of them see as a jet-fuel-wasting spectacle.
In principle, California conservatives should also welcome the decision. When it appeared that the governors were going to the summit, Republican Assembly member Kevin Fortress, who had challenged the governor in the September recall election, wrote in a blog post that “in the absence of our jet-setting governor,” he was making a special request. Sessions on the port crisis, holding supervisory hearings on peer-to-peer unemployment fraud, organizing town hall events for school children on the governor’s vaccination orders, and calling for hearings on mask orders in elementary school classrooms.
“If we didn’t fight for California,” said Fortress, “no one will.”
In any case, the governor – who reached the summit on November 1 and took a return flight on November 4 – remained at home, working in his Capital office, according to his spokesman Erin Mellon. Instead, the California delegation was led by Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kaunalakis, a former US ambassador to Hungary. Newsum released pictures of his family (pirate costumes) on Halloween, announced a few visits, and sent election Democrat invitations to fellow Democrats.
Still, the days went by without a public appearance, the chatter continued.
“I don’t know where Gavin News is and I can’t guess.” Fortress tweeted on Sunday. “But the governor’s disappearance for 11 days without explanation is very strange.”
“Where’s Gavin?” Demanded Charlie Kirk, Head of the right-wing activist group Turning Point USA
“It’s funny how some people can’t handle the truth,” Jennifer Sibel News, the governor’s wife, later retweeted. “When someone cancels something, they’re probably just working in the office; In his spare time, he may be at home with his family, playing with his children, or having dinner with his wife. Please stop hating and get life. ”
Until Monday, Gavin News was trending on Twitter. Bell’s paralysis, death and he “and Kamala Harris are in an unknown secret place.” Meanwhile, Vaughan posted a photo of the grand San Francisco wedding on Saturday to Ivy Getty, the heir apparent of Newsom’s family friend, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The governor was among the guests in the background of at least one photo.
During a call to reporters, California senators at the Glasgow Climate Summit were increasingly frustrated by questions about the governor’s absence – once, twice and then a third. Democrat Senator Robert Hertzberg of Van News said the delegation had an idea that “family issues” would prevent News from joining them in Scotland. He further added that he did not know which program the governor would literally tune in to this week.
“No one wants to come to this conference more than Gavin News in California,” Hertzberg said Monday. “But we’re all human, man, we’re all human – something obviously – he’s with his family. I don’t think it’s appropriate to dig further. I take it at face value. Whatever it is, it is. And sometimes you have to stay home.
Towards the end of the day, the governor’s office issued a statement: “Last week, Governor News worked with staff at the Capitol on urgent issues, including Covid-19 vaccines for children, booster, ports, the forthcoming state budget, and California’s continued financial recovery.” . This week he will have public events related to the economy and vaccines. ”
In an interview, Mellon said he attended Governor Getty’s wedding but not the reception; Marriage was not the family responsibility that kept him in California; That he would always return before the weekend; He was alive and well in his office all day Monday; And she had spent an hour and a half with him.
No problem. It was late afternoon in California, Twitter was still tweeting.
“Where’s Gavin News?” Kirk, conservative activist, Demanded – Again.
