Where Is She Now? All That Is Interesting About Her



Tracey Waples has worked with quite a couple of record labels but she is better known as the former senior VP, Marketing at Def Jam record label

Since she founded DNA Creative in 2014, she has been the lead marketing specialist and strategist of the company

The Hofstra University dropout has worked with big names like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Rihanna, and Rick Ross

Tracey Waples began her career in entertainment quite early and by the time she was 19, she was already working as a Senior A&R at Def Jam. She has worked with other record companies such as Roc-a-fella, Sony, and Interscope but she is more famous as the former Def Jam executive. Some of the artists she has worked with include Kanye West, Rihanna, Rick Ross, and Jay-Z.

After acquiring experience in advertising and marketing, she is now the founder and lead marketing specialist and strategist at DNA Creative.

Who Is Tracey Waples?

Born in the 1970s, Tracey celebrates her birthday every July 25. Her parents Waples Thomas G. III and Linda S. Waples, raised her and her two siblings Joy and Thomas IV in Fort Washington. Her father worked as the Travel Ad Manager for US News and World Report and also the Senior Vice President at VNU Publications until his demise in 2006.

Upon finishing her elementary studies, Tracey enrolled at Hofstra University to study English Language and Literature from 1989 to 1991. However, she shared in an interview that she dropped out of the university during her 1st semester as a sophomore.

Read Also: Who Is Hallie Eisenberg? Where In God’s Name Is She? Complete Facts About Her

She Began Her Career in Entertainment As a Consultant

According to reports, Tracey was groomed by Andre Harrell, an American music executive, and multimedia producer at the age of 18. He wanted her to be his protege at Uptown because of her understanding of Hip Hop.

However, Tracey was still in school so she turned him down. She later changed her mind pursued her passion for music marketing and advertising.

Waples reportedly worked closely with Mariah Carey, in 1998 as a consultant for Marron entertainment. She helped establish effective communication between artists, management, record label, attorney, and also a publicist. She also supervised project management and other strategic partnerships with Mercedes Benz and Arizona Iced Teas for Mariah Carey Home Collection.

From 2000 to 2004, she worked as the general manager for Bad Boy Entertainment. She reportedly worked directing with Sean Combs, who was the CEO at that time. After her contract with the label expired, she moved to S. Carter Enterprises as a marketing consultant.

While she was there, she helped manage and grow marketing and brand extension in the interests of the company. Then in 2005, she began working with Def Jam Recording. Her most notable work there was bringing Redman and Method Man to the label.

Throughout her stay there, she managed artists marketing budgets. Also, she created and executed album project-driven marketing campaigns for JaY-Z Rihanna, Kanye West, and NAS.

Tracey Waples decided to start her own advertising company in April 2014. The company has helped plan and execute Fashion for Relief Haiti together with Naomi Campbell. The Fashion show was to raise awareness and money to support earthquake victims in Haiti.

Her company has collaborated with the following brands in the past: Digital Air, White Ribbon Alliance, IMG, MoMA, Blueprint Group, Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Marauder Organization, and GOOD Music.

Is Tracey Waples Married?

At the moment, there are no reports available regarding the love life of the former Def Jam executive. She also seems to be low-key on social media platforms as she is hardly seen or heard.

Rumors about Tracey and Jay-Z

While she was working as the senior VP of marketing at Def Jam, it was rumored that she was having an affair with Jay Z. Jay Z was already married to Beyonce at that time. However, there are has been no evidence to back these rumors up so the allegations were shoved under the carpet.

Waples has also been accused of sleeping with Puff Diddy as well. None of these allegations have been confirmed or denied by either party. Also, there has been no evidence to link the two together except that they have worked together.

Where Is She Now?

Tracey Waples has been celebrated by a couple of friends over the years but she has remained in the shadows. She has also been praised for her marketing skills and how she made a way for herself in the entertainment industry.

She might be in her early fifties now focused on growing her brand.