Where is the Frozen Leviathan in Subnautica: Below Zero?

The Frozen Leviathan performs a immense part inside the storyline of Subnautica: Below Zero.

It is and never utilizing a doubt one in all many most mysterious creatures and places in your full sport. Leviathans are the supreme monsters on this planet of Subnautica: Below Zero, labeled attributable to their dimension.

The Frozen Leviathan is an extinct Leviathan Class Organism that players came upon inside a immense wall of ice. It is a completely wonderful discovery made by the Alterra company’s Fred Lachance.

Simple the way to get your hands on the Frozen Leviathan in Subnautica: Below Zero

The Frozen Leviathan would possibly perchance even be visited on the Phi Excavation Maintain. This is the Alterra arrange map particularly created to disclose the Frozen Leviathan and provoke the agency’s study on the creature.

The Phi Excavation Maintain is discovered on the west aspect of Glacial Basin, and never utilizing a doubt one in all many a great deal of Subnautica: Below Zero Biomes. Glacial Basin is above-ground and that performs an important place inside the sage of Samantha Ayou.

The Frozen Leviathan’s resting area is beneath a immense mountain. It reveals indicators of the collapsing rocks and caving in that have been precipitated by Sam Ayou, Robin’s sister.

ChemicalApes is a popular YouTuber with a fluctuate of Subnautica: Below Zero guides. He created a video showcasing the Frozen Leviathan map and exactly the way to attain it.

His video recommends what devices to herald say to survive the journey and the chilly of the Glacial Basin Biome. Players will know they’re on the categorical course once they to discover a cave with some lights foremost the mannequin.

This was enviornment up by the Alterra Firm. The lights and provides left on the again of will steal players to the Frozen Leviathan. For these shopping for for affirm coordinates, it is going to even be got here at some stage of at -1619 29 -763 in Subnautica: Below Zero.

As soon as it is got here at some stage of, players can whole Sam’s storyline by each ignoring the creature’s an infection or discovering the Kharaa Antidote hidden away by Sam to treatment the Frozen Leviathan as quickly as and for all.

