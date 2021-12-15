Where is the God where Narendra Modi is offering Arghya? When Abhisar Sharma asked the question in the video, the BJP leader got furious

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently reached Kashi Vishwanath, where he offered Arghya to the Sun. A video of senior journalist Abhisar Sharma on this is going viral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Varanasi on a two-day visit. Modi first visited Kaal Bhairav, who is called the Kotwali of Kashi and offered prayers. After this, he left for Khirkiya Ghat on foot. Earlier on the way, Modi was welcomed everywhere. Modi took a dip in the Ganges ahead of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. During this, pictures and videos of PM Modi are becoming increasingly viral.

Now people are constantly sharing the same pictures and videos. Senior journalist Abhisar Sharma made a comment about PM Modi which is now going viral. He had said in the video, ‘I want to ask you again. In this video Narendra Modi is offering Arghya, showing his faith in God. In this video please tell me also where is God? Here only one person is being shown through dozens of cameras and that is Prime Minister Modi himself.

Expressing displeasure over this video of him, BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga wrote, ‘Who tells them that Arghya is offered to Suryadev.’ Apart from this, BJP leader Neetu Dabas has edited this video and replaced Prime Minister Modi with Priyanka Gandhi’s video. Sharing that video, he wrote, ‘In this video Abhisar Sharma find God and tell….??’ Journalist Sushant Sinha writes, ‘It is a sign of your being very optimistic to expect so much information from the brother of paddy, which means wheat.’

UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, while sharing the picture of PM Modi, wrote, ‘Jinnah lovers’ mental balance has been disturbed since yesterday after seeing this picture. People are also reacting differently to this video. A user named Pankaj Kaushal wrote, ‘Damn on such education, which does not even know that Arghya is given to the sun, not to any god. Ganga is our worship, but you should be ashamed of going completely blind against Modi. One user writes, ‘Guru Nanak Dev ji exposed the hypocrites by offering Arghya in the opposite direction of the sun to protest against such hypocrisy?’

One user wrote, ‘I am a BJP supporter, but listen to the speech of Rahul Gandhi. Politics has its place and entertainment has its place. Another user writes, ‘Ganga Maiya has called, Modi ji has fulfilled his religion’. User Anurag Singh wrote, ‘Thank you to all such journalists who opened their YouTube channel and brought correct information to us. Abhisar Sharma also has a name in it. Another user writes, ‘They will never ask from where Priyanka Gandhi was seeing God, but in the name of Modi ji these people suffer the most.’