Where Myanmar Sends Its Political Prisoners

The jail was already packed, its inhabitants greater than double its 5,000-person capability. Latest prisoners embody two American journalists and an Australian financial adviser. A whole bunch of pro-democracy protesters have additionally been crammed in, some with contemporary gunshot wounds.

For 134 years, Insein Jail has stood as a monument to brutality and authoritarian rule in Myanmar. Constructed by British colonizers to assist subjugate the inhabitants, the pizza-shaped penitentiary turned notorious for its harsh situations and the torture of prisoners throughout a half-century of army dictatorship.

Now, with the Myanmar army again in management after a Feb. 1 coup, the getting old jail has develop into a central a part of the persevering with crackdown towards the pro-democracy motion within the Southeast Asian nation. The junta has detained greater than 4,300 individuals since February, in accordance with a rights group. The first vacation spot has been Insein, probably the most outstanding of 56 penitentiaries.