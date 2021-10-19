Where Rajesh Khanna’s fans used to sit, after the bungalow was sealed, ‘Kaka’ had to sit there.

Hundreds of people used to gather outside his house to catch a glimpse of Rajesh Khanna. But after the sinking of the star, his bungalow was also sealed by the Income Tax.

Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna had such stardom at one time that thousands of fans used to gather outside his bungalow ‘Aashirvaad’. Referring to the fans’ craze for ‘Kaka’, Salim Khan had said in an interview that, ‘Today, even though thousands of people come outside the house to see my son (Salman Khan), but I saw an even more terrifying sight Rajesh Khanna. He has seen outside his house, where only his fans were visible from far and wide. However, in the later days, when Rajesh Khanna’s star dipped, he was completely alone.

The Income Tax Department had also sealed Rajesh Khanna’s bungalow. Actually, Kaka was accused of investing in benami property and not disclosing it. The Income Tax Department had shown a liability of Rs 1.5 crore on him and for not doing so, his bungalow was sealed. After this incident, Rajesh Khanna went on drowning in the intoxication of alcohol. Director Ashok Tyagi had shared an anecdote related to him, when ‘Kaka’ had to sit outside his house after the bungalow was sealed.

Rajesh Khanna sat in front of Ashirwad: Journalist and famous writer Yasir Usman writes in the biography of Rajesh Khanna, Ashok Tyogi, director of Rajesh Khanna’s last film ‘Riyasat’, cannot forget an anecdote. He often met Rajesh Khanna at the Linking Road office. Then uncle used to stay in this office. One evening after taking two-three pegs, Rajesh Khanna drove away with Ashok in his Maruti 800 car and stopped the car directly in front of Ashirwad. At that time his bungalow was sealed by the Income Tax Department.

It was raining lightly at that time. ‘Kaka’ started narrating the things of his golden age to Ashoka. He told Ashok that the bench on which he is sitting, once upon a time, hundreds of people waited for hours near the same bench to see him. After hearing this, Ashok told Rajesh Khanna, ‘Kaka ji, don’t worry, those fans will come again after you see our film.’ Rajesh Khanna gave a small smile on this matter.

When uncle himself went to get a cold drink: A similar anecdote was narrated by a senior journalist, when he had reached Rajesh Khanna’s office to meet him. Baljit Parmar had recalled, ‘When I rang the doorbell of his office, he himself opened the door. Whereas before that he used to have a huge staff. But at that time the scene of the office had completely changed, because there was neither a servant nor any staff. Rajesh Khanna himself went to the market in his car to get cold drinks for the guests.