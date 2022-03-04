Entertainment

Where the board is put ‘Please don’t spit here’, there is maximum spit… Kapil Sharma told a funny difference between government and private offices

19 hours ago
Comedian Kapil Sharma is often seen raising serious issues in his show in the midst of laughter. One such occasion came when he compared government and private offices in his show and exposed the flaws of the government system in talks. Voot has shared an old video of Comedy Nights With Kapil.

In this, Kapil Sharma while talking to the judge Navjot Singh Sidhu and the audience says that today we will talk about government and private offices. You see private offices, there is complete cleanliness, ACs are installed, they are very tip-top offices. Look at the government, you are just the opposite. The board which is put in their place… ‘Please don’t spit here’, most of the spit happens there.

Differences in clothes as well: Kapil says, ‘Look at any department… all government employees are the same. For example, take the meteorological department itself. You go to them and ask when will it rain? Will never tell…. Will say- ‘Yeh toh Bade Babu will tell’. Even if he is a clerk in a private office, he remains in complete harmony. Look at the government employee on the other hand. He doesn’t have a tie… he’s wearing pants up to his chest.’

The diseases of government and private are also amazing: Similarly, you take private and government hospitals. If a patient goes to private, he has very complex diseases, like- my BP is low, I get allergic to dust… Rich diseases of rich people. How are the diseases in the government….my thigh got broken. Similarly, there is a big difference between doctors of government and private hospitals. The doctor of a government hospital has poor eyesight and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Kapil Sharma was making fun of TMKOC’s ‘Taarak Mehta’, got such an answer; Ho gayi talki bandh – watch video

Difference between airlines as well: Similarly, there is a big difference between government and private airlines. The airhostess and other staff at Private take care of your comfort. In government you have to take care of them. There is less food, more medicines in the government ship.

READ Also  Tiger Shroff revealed, said - I am a virgin like Salman Bhai, Is Tiger Shroff virgin? The actor admits 'I am Virgin like Salman Khan

‘Known for private overtime and official overweight’: Explaining the difference between government and private offices, Kapil Sharma says that many people tell me that you do face reading? I say that I do face reading and not stomach reading. Private jobs are known for overtime and government jobs are known to be overweight. In the meantime, while talking to a person, he says that… ‘The current account would not have been opened in the government bank because there was no electricity there.’

