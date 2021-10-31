Where the fierce war was fought, India has now deployed ‘impenetrable’ weapons on the China border

In the year 1962 where there was a war between India and China. At the same time, India has recently deployed US-made impenetrable weapons on that border with China. Due to which the military power of India will increase. An attempt has been made from India’s side to increase military capabilities in the midst of the ongoing standoff between the two countries by deploying American-made weapons.

It is centered on the Tawang Plateau, adjacent to Bhutan and Tibet, in the northeast of India. Which China considers as its part but now India has control over it. The region has considerable political and military importance. In 1959, to escape the Chinese invasion, the Buddhist religious leader Dalai Lama came to India across a mountain pass near it. Three years later, in 1962, a fierce war was fought between the two countries.

Now US-made Chinook helicopters, ultra-light towed howitzers and rifles as well as indigenous supersonic cruise missiles and new surveillance systems have been deployed in areas bordering eastern Tibet. This will increase the military strength of the Indian soldiers stationed on the eastern Tibet border. For the past few years, only after the strengthening of defense ties between the two countries, many US-made weapons have been given to India.

