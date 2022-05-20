Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 20
Right here’s the place the leaders of Ontario’s most important political events are at the moment:
Progressive Conservative Chief Doug Ford
Niagara Falls: Holds a photograph alternative, 11:30 a.m.
NDP Chief Andrea Horwath
No scheduled in-person public occasions, as she is isolating in Ottawa after testing optimistic for COVID-19.
Digital: Proclaims plan to cap fuel costs at the pumps, 11 a.m.
Trending Tales
-
Canada confirms first 2 instances of monkeypox in Quebec
-
Marnie Schulenburg, ‘As the World Turns’ star, dies at 37
Liberal Chief Steven Del Duca
Ottawa: Releases his social gathering’s platform for Ottawa, 9 a.m. Innovation Hub Ottawa — seventh ground, 123 Slater St.
Inexperienced Get together Chief Mike Schreiner
No scheduled in-person public occasions, as he’s isolating at dwelling after testing optimistic for COVID-19.
Digital: Announcement on making life extra reasonably priced for post-secondary college students. 10 a.m.
Digital: Campaign calls.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
#Ontario #leaders #campaign #trail #Friday
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.