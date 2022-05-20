World

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 20

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 20
Written by admin
Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 20

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 20

By
Workers

The Canadian Press

Posted May 20, 2022 6:11 am

Right here’s the place the leaders of Ontario’s most important political events are at the moment:

70c8fc80

Progressive Conservative Chief Doug Ford

Contents hide
1 Progressive Conservative Chief Doug Ford
2 NDP Chief Andrea Horwath
3 Liberal Chief Steven Del Duca
4 Inexperienced Get together Chief Mike Schreiner

Niagara Falls: Holds a photograph alternative, 11:30 a.m.

NDP Chief Andrea Horwath

No scheduled in-person public occasions, as she is isolating in Ottawa after testing optimistic for COVID-19.

Digital: Proclaims plan to cap fuel costs at the pumps, 11 a.m.

Trending Tales

  • Canada confirms first 2 instances of monkeypox in Quebec

  • Marnie Schulenburg, ‘As the World Turns’ star, dies at 37

Liberal Chief Steven Del Duca

Ottawa: Releases his social gathering’s platform for Ottawa, 9 a.m. Innovation Hub Ottawa — seventh ground, 123 Slater St.

Inexperienced Get together Chief Mike Schreiner

No scheduled in-person public occasions, as he’s isolating at dwelling after testing optimistic for COVID-19.

Story continues beneath commercial

Digital: Announcement on making life extra reasonably priced for post-secondary college students. 10 a.m.

Digital: Campaign calls.

© 2022 The Canadian Press


#Ontario #leaders #campaign #trail #Friday

READ Also  Atlanta 'pedal pub' driver charged with DUI after crash, 15 injured

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment