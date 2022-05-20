Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 20

Right here’s the place the leaders of Ontario’s most important political events are at the moment:

Progressive Conservative Chief Doug Ford

Niagara Falls: Holds a photograph alternative, 11:30 a.m.

NDP Chief Andrea Horwath

No scheduled in-person public occasions, as she is isolating in Ottawa after testing optimistic for COVID-19.

Digital: Proclaims plan to cap fuel costs at the pumps, 11 a.m.

Liberal Chief Steven Del Duca

Ottawa: Releases his social gathering’s platform for Ottawa, 9 a.m. Innovation Hub Ottawa — seventh ground, 123 Slater St.

Inexperienced Get together Chief Mike Schreiner

No scheduled in-person public occasions, as he’s isolating at dwelling after testing optimistic for COVID-19.

Digital: Announcement on making life extra reasonably priced for post-secondary college students. 10 a.m.

Digital: Campaign calls.