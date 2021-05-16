Where to find Laser Cutter fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero is a survival sport. Avid players can fabricate use of numerous devices and methods to dwell on as prolonged as that you can effectively perchance presumably be additionally convey to thoughts.

One software wished for survival in the game is the Laser Cutter. The Laser Cutter helps Subnautica: Below Zero avid players lower via some sophisticated sealed objects, loads like doorways, Current Crates, Ice Bubbles, and Ice Holes.

In account for to make the most of the Laser Cutter, nonetheless, avid players will want to craft it in the Fabricator. Crafting the Laser Cutter requires the Laser Cutter fragments to be gathered.

The construct to seek out Laser Cutter fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero

Fragments are broken objects of developed know-how in Subnautica: Below Zero. Avid players can get Fragments and analyze them with the scanner. This could enable them to fabricate Blueprints.

Fragments perform have outlined spawning areas, however they’re a minute of randomized. They’re going to additionally spawn in clear areas, nonetheless the construct precisely in these areas is now not a assure.

The next Buildings and Biomes are the construct Laser Cutter fragments may also be came across and gathered:

Arctic Kelp Caves

Sea Monkey Nests

Koppa Mining Bid

Mercury II Stern

Phi Robotics Middle

Twisty Bridges

As quickly as Fragments for the Laser Cutter are came across in these areas, avid players will obtain the Blueprint. It is then crafted in the Fabricator of Subnautica: Below Zero. Required crafting objects are 2x Diamond, 1x Battery, 1x Titanium, and 1x Crystalline Sulfur.

There are three complete Laser Cutter Fragments that want to be scanned ahead of the Blueprint turns into readily available for crafting. Nonetheless, there’s a method to be clear that the Fragments are came across.

Subnautica: Below Zero avid players can use the Mineral Detector to detect Fragments. It might probably perchance perchance be reworked to lead the participant to Fragments, which is able to then reveal them licensed to any Fragments in the home.

For sure, the Mineral Detector needs one Fragment scanned for the Blueprint. It then needs to be crafted ahead of avid players can set up it to make the most of in discovering the Laser Cutter Fragments.

