Where to find Lynx in New World

New World players are capable of searching for and hunting several types of animals in the game.Hunting is a great way to discover and collect vital resources for crafting, upgrading, and overall adding more to a player’s character. These hunts can be done on their time or through the given quests. One particular animal that may be required to hunt down is the lynx. This wild cat is no joke, so players need to make sure they are at a high enough level before trying to hunt one down in New World.New World: Where to find Lynx Image via Amazon GamesThere seems to be a low spawn rate for some of the more important creatures in New World. This is especially true for ones that many would believe to be more common than others.The lynx does not appear as often as many would hope in the beta period. That doesn’t mean they are impossible to find, however. Players just need to be patient and persevere. OH one other thing about #NewWorld ! The game has housing! And furniture and furnishings you can craft, buy and sell. So if you let me hunt, gather, craft, make a house and decorate it, I’m happy as a lark for a LONG time and I know this is many of you too!!