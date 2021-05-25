Where to find the High Capacity O2 Tank data box in Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero requires gamers to uncover fragments, blueprints, data containers, and additional to be prepared to craft and do decided objects and devices.

A extraordinarily important merchandise inside the sport is the Extreme Functionality O2 tank. Right here is an improve to the long-established O2 tank, boosting the participant’s oxygen present even further. It goes as lots as 135 gadgets.

Information containers themselves are containers found inside Subnautica: Below Zero that withhold data chips. These data chips are then scanned by the participant and supply blueprints for devices and tools.

Extreme Functionality O2 Tank data subject residing in Subnautica: Below Zero

Reveal through Unknown Worlds Leisure

The straightforward decision to the put the Extreme Functionality O2 Tank data subject is in Subnautica: Below Zero is Twisty Bridges. The Biome is discovered in a deep trench that borders Thermal Spires, Shallow Twisty Bridges, Arctic Kelp Wooded area, and Sparse Arctic.

The coordinates to uncover the Extreme Functionality O2 Tank data subject (-253, -124, -251). It is fairly easy to salvage in contrast with a few of the reverse fragments and data containers that may perchance nicely delight in to be scanned.

YouTube’s HylianMom created a totally temporary video data exhibiting factual how gamers can attain the Extreme Functionality O2 Tank data subject inside the Twisty Bridges Biome.

There is a minute underwater area with some cargo containers, each large and minute. On excessive of the minute residing of cargo containers sits the Extreme Functionality O2 Tank data subject. Avid avid gamers factual will deserve to delight in interplay with it to start it and obtain the data chip.

As soon as bought, the blueprint will even be obtained, and the Extreme Functionality O2 Tank will even be crafted inside the Fabricator of Subnautica: Below Zero. There are a handful of points needed in assert to craft it.

Avid avid gamers will want one Accepted O2 Tank, two items of Glass, 4 Titanium, and one Silver Ore. Lastly of these are gathered, craft the contemporary tank, and additional oxygen might be available when exploring.

