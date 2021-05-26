Where to find the Modification Station fragments in Subnautica: Below Zero

The Modification Location is extreme for upgrading devices, devices, and cars in Subnautica: Underneath Zero.

Avid avid gamers will should scan a fraction with a good to assemble the blueprint for the Modification Location. Here is how the large majority of blueprints are obtained in Subnautica: Underneath Zero.

As quickly as the blueprint is obtained, avid gamers then should craft the Modification Location. That requires further sources, nonetheless as quickly as carried out, fairly a great deal of upgrades would possibly presumably properly perchance even be carried out to crimson meat up existence beneath the ocean.

Modification Location fragment areas in Subnautica: Underneath Zero

Picture via Unknown Worlds Leisure

Scanning a separate Modification Location will give the blueprint to the participant. It’s an gear that may then be added to the Seabase, inside a module. It is going to even be typical to crimson meat up the Prawn Swimsuit, Seatruck, Fins, Extreme Functionality O2 Tank, and Survival Knife.

It’s crafted with the Habitat Builder, the practice of a Laptop computer Chip, Titanium, Diamond, and Lead. The blueprint would possibly presumably properly perchance even be obtained by scanning a Modification Location at both Outpost Zero or Delta Location in Subnautica: Underneath Zero.

Outpost Zero

Picture via Unknown Worlds Leisure

Outpost Zero is an abandoned Alterra Location. The scandalous became hit by an avalanche, is above sea stage, and has a in depth type of scannables came across inside. Of route, the Modification Location is the degree of passion proper right here.

To scan it, avid gamers should enter amongst the entrance hatches of Outpost Zero. Enter through the hatch and there would possibly presumably be a doorway straight ahead. There are a number of scannables in this rep 22 state of affairs, considered one of them being the Modification Location.

Delta Location

Picture via Unknown Worlds Leisure

Delta Location is another Alterra scandalous. This derelict bid became constructed to protect employees at the Koppa Mining Scenario. It’s produced from two multipurpose rooms which might be partially buried in snow.

The southwest hatch is the place Subnautica: Underneath Zero avid gamers would possibly presumably properly perchance honest silent enter. Head through the quick tunnel and veer off into the upright hallway. Inside the following room, the Modification Location fragment will doubtless be readily obtainable for scanning.

Suggestions

Stamp In/ Stamp Up to Acknowledge