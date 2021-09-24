Where to watch Melvin Van Peebles movies?

Melvin van Peebles was many things – filmmaker, novelist, musician, playwright, painter, stock options trader, raconteur – but above all, he was a showman, a skilled self-promoter and unattainable hustler. When he died Tuesday at the age of 89, he was reunited with the Criterion Collection’s new box set “Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films” (available on Blu-ray September 28) and Van Peebles, who always displayed a sharp sense of humor. It was a week away from its release. Because of his humor about himself and the world around him, the timing may have been appreciated – his demise also served as a final act of Ballyhoo for the man and his work.

As always for Criterion, “Essential Films” provides a wealth of supplementary material: audio commentary, early short films, interviews, archival footage and so on. But the feature films collected in it – his first four, made in a remarkable burst of creativity between 1967 and 1973 – are the highlights. As the multiple tributes and tributes revealed this week give Van Peebles his (correct) appearance as a cinematic maverick, an indie film groundbreaker, and a black film godfather, the Criterion set stands as a testament to his considerable skill. First and foremost, as a filmmaker. These four works showcase his technical prowess, social acumen and storytelling acumen. But above all, they display her astonishing range.

He began, as most filmmakers do, by reflecting on his influences. “The Story of a Three-Day Pass” was made in France, based on one of the novels he had written as an American abroad in the mid-1960s, and the fingerprints of the French new wave. On it: A playful way of montage, with a sense of visual humor and (particularly) a deeply underlying sense of calm, as he shoots his hero, resplendent in his colors and fedoras, the Goddard hero on the streets of Paris walks like.