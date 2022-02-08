World

Where to Watch NBC Olympics Coverage Tuesday – Gadget Clock

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Where to Watch NBC Olympics Coverage Tuesday – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Where to Watch NBC Olympics Coverage Tuesday – Gadget Clock

Where to Watch NBC Olympics Coverage Tuesday – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1238288594

It’s Day 4 of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Team USA is skiing and snowboarding today.

The full schedule for Tuesday Feb. 8 can be found here and includes these highlighted Winter Olympics events (all times ET):

  • 8:35 a.m: Women’s singles luge finals
  • 9:20 a.m.: Men’s 1500m speed skating finals
  • 8:30 p.m.: Women’s snowboarding halfpipe
  • 9:15 p.m.: Women’s alpine skiing
  • 10 p.m.: Men’s Big Air skiing final

All of those events can be watched on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock (premium subscription required), and many will be seen in primetime on NBC 4 New York as well.

#Watch #NBC #Olympics #Coverage #Tuesday #NBC #York

READ Also  NYC Health + Hospitals Suspend Most Visitations Amid Omicron Surge – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment