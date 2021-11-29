‘Whether the work of Central Vista was going on despite the construction ban in Delhi’, the Supreme Court asked the question on pollution from the Center

The Supreme Court had banned construction works in NCR including Delhi for a few days in view of the rising levels of pollution in Delhi. According to the report, the construction work of the Central Vista project continued despite the ban.

In view of the increased pollution level in Delhi after Diwali, the Supreme Court had banned construction work by imposing a lockdown. But despite this, the construction work of the Central Vista Project continued. On Monday, the Supreme Court reprimanded the Center and called for a reply on this matter.

In fact, senior advocate Vikas Singh disclosed in the Supreme Court today that despite the ban on construction works, the construction work of Central Vista continued. CJI NV Ramanna reprimanded the central government and said that we are fighting hand and foot to control pollution. All construction work was asked to stop. Construction was banned in all places along the central vista, industry.

CJI said that we will summon him to reply. You leave the rest of the issues and focus on them only. Otherwise the matter will be diverted. CJI said that we will ask the Solicitor General to explain the Central Vista issue. We have asked him what is the role of the central government. Is the construction work on the Central Vista Project going on despite the ban really?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that he has filed an affidavit today. Then the Supreme Court remarked that if you file a bundle of papers now, how are we going to read it? The petitioners file papers thinking that the judge will not read them. Now the government is also doing the same. The CJI said that the states are following the instructions. but what are you doing. You say that orders are being followed. But in the end the result is zero.

Keep in mind that in view of the rising levels of pollution in Delhi, the Supreme Court had banned construction works in NCR including Delhi for a few days. According to the report, the construction work of the Central Vista project continued despite the ban. The CJI said that today the AQI level is 419. It is increasing day by day. We have to stop it from growing anyhow.