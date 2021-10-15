Which 7 seater car will fit in a small budget for a big family, know here

If you have a big family and are looking for a 7 seater car in a low budget, then here’s which Maruti Ertiga vs Renault Triber can be the better option for you.

The demand for MPV vehicles in the country’s car sector has seen a huge jump in the last two years. In which cars of companies like Maruti, Renault and Mahindra sell the most.

If your family is big and you want to buy a 7 seater car for your family. So here you can know the complete details of these cars coming in the top 2 low budget of the country.

In this comparison we have Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber 7 seater car. In which we will tell the complete details from the price of these two cars to the features and specification to the mileage.

Maruti Ertiga: Maruti Ertiga is the best selling 7 seater car of its company, which has been at number three in the top 10 selling cars in the month of September. The company has launched this car in four variants.

In this car, the company has given a 1462 cc engine, which is a 1.5 liter capacity petrol engine. Which is based on Smart Mild Hybrid technology.

It can generate 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The option of 5 speed manual and 4 speed automatic gearbox has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch infotainment system which will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like projector headlamps, fog lamps, ventilated cup holders, automatic climate control, AC vents for the rear seats, and rear parking sensors with camera have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of this seven seater car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 18 kmpl on petrol and 26.08 kmpl on CNG. The starting price of this car is Rs 7.96 lakh which goes up to Rs 10.69 lakh in the top model.

Renault Triber: Renault Triber is a very stylish 7 seater MPV car of its company which is liked due to its features and sporty look. The company has launched it in four variants.

In this car, Renault has given a 999 cc engine, which is a 1.0 liter capacity petrol engine. This engine has been given the power of 72 PS and peak torque of 96 Nm. The option of 5 speed manual gearbox and AMT gearbox has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features of Renault Triber, it has a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from this, features like 6-way adjustable driver seat, steering mounted audio and phone control and LED instrument cluster have been provided.

Along with this, premium features like smart access card, push start-stop button, cold storage in the center console and four airbags have been provided in the front seat.

Regarding the mileage of Renault Triber, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.0 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.50 lakh, which goes up to Rs 7.95 lakh on going to the top model.