Which bike gives mileage of 80 kmpl in low budget, know here

Looking for a bike with mileage, then you can know here who can be the best option for you in Hero Splendor Plus vs TVS Radeon.

The two wheeler sector is home to a large number of low budget bikes that boast of long mileage, with the largest number of bikes from companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Suzuki.

If you are also planning to buy a stylish bike with mileage but have not been able to buy it yet, then know here the complete details of two popular bikes with mileage.

In this comparison, today we have Hero Splendor Plus and TVS Radeon, in which you will know full details of price, features, mileage and specification of both of them.

Hero Splendor Plus: Hero Splendor Pulse is the best selling bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has been given in 97.2 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Hero Splendor Plus gives a mileage of 80.6 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of Hero Splendor Plus is Rs 64,850, which becomes Rs 70,710 if it goes to its top variant. Is.

TVS Radeon: TVS Radeon is a mileage bike of its company, which was recently launched by the company, TVS has launched this bike in the market with three variants.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, TVS has given in it a single cylinder engine of 109.7 cc which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates power of 8.19 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm, which is given with a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in rear wheel. .

In terms of mileage, TVS Radeon gives a mileage of 73.68 kmpl which is claimed by TVS and this mileage is certified by ARAI, starting price of TVS Radeon starts from Rs.59,900 which goes up to Rs.71,082 on the top model.