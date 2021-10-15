Which bike gives mileage of 92 kmpl in low price, know here

Want to buy bike with maximum mileage in minimum budget. So know here Hero Splendor iSmart vs TVS Victor which can be better option for you.

The features that most people keep in mind while buying a bike are the price and mileage of the bike. Due to this demand of the people, the largest range of such mileage bikes in the two-wheeler sector is available.

If you are also looking to buy a mileage bike in a low budget, then here we are telling you the complete details of those two bikes which will come in your budget and will give style with strong mileage.

Here we have selected Hero Splendor i Smart and TVS Victor bikes for comparison. In which we will tell the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Hero Splendor iSmart: Hero Splendor i Smart is a powerful mileage bike of its company which is liked for both style and mileage.

In this bike, the company has given a single cylinder engine of 113.2 cc which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine can generate 9.15 PS of power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

The front wheel of the bike has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake, with which tubeless tires have been added. Regarding the mileage of the bike, Hero claims that it gives a mileage of 92 kmpl. This mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 69,650.

TVS Victor: TVS Victor is counted among the best selling bikes of its company. Which is preferred because of mileage and price.

In this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 9.5 PS and peak torque of 9.4 Nm. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. With which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 72 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is Rs 56,622 which goes up to Rs 59,602 in the top model.