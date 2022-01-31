Which bike gives more mileage in less price, know here

Bajaj Platina 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe, which can be the best option for you in a low budget, know the complete details of both these bikes here.

In the bike segment of the two wheeler sector, there are many bikes that claim long mileage, which also come in low prices, the highest number of these mileage bikes are found by companies like Hero, Bajaj, Honda and TVS.

If you are also planning to buy a long mileage bike, then you can know here complete details of popular bikes which can prove to be a better option for you.

In this comparison, we have Bajaj Platina 100 and Hero HF Deluxe, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Bajaj Platina 100: Bajaj Platina is the best selling mileage bike of its company, which the company has launched with only one variant.

This bike is powered by a single cylinder 102 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology DTSI engine. This engine generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.3 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 80 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Platina is Rs 59,040 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

,read this also– Bajaj Platina can be bought from here only in the range of 20 to 35 thousand rupees, know what are the details of the offer)

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe is a light weight mileage bike whose four variants have been launched by the company in the market. This bike has a single cylinder engine of 97.02 cc which is based on fuel injection technology.

,read this also– This top 3 sports bike can be a better option in the mid range, know full details from price to specification)

This engine generates maximum power of 8 PS and peak torque of 8.05 Nm and this engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, a combination of drum brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires and alloy wheels have been added.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero HF Deluxe is Rs 54,480, which goes up to Rs 63,770 on the top variant.