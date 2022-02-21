Which bike gives more mileage in less price, read report

Know which bike can be the best option for you between Hero HF Deluxe vs Bajaj CT100 in Two Wheeler Compare, read full report.

Mileage and budget are the two features that most of the people keep in mind while buying a bike and seeing this choice of people, today from Bajaj to Hero and Honda to TVS have launched long mileage bikes in the market in low budget.

If you also want to buy a long mileage bike within the least price, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes of this 100 cc segment.

In this comparison, today we have Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj CT 100, in which we are telling you the complete details of both of them from price to features so that you can choose the right option.

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe bike is a light weight mileage bike whose four variants have been launched by the company in the market.

The bike is powered by a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine that is based on fuel injection technology and generates 8 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has installed a combination of drum brakes in both its front and rear wheels. Hero MotoCorp claims about mileage, this HF Deluxe bike gives a mileage of 83 kmpl and this mileage is ARAI certified.

The starting price of Hero HF Deluxe bike is Rs 54,650, which goes up to Rs 63,600 when going to the top variant.

Bajaj CT 100: Bajaj CT 100 bike comes in the list of best selling bike of its company, whose only one variant has been launched by the company.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a 102 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates maximum power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.34 Nm, with which 4 speed gearbox is given. has gone.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has installed drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, which have been given seven alloy wheels and tubeless tires.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj Auto claims that this bike gives a mileage of 74 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj CT 100 bike is Rs 53,696 (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 64,867 when on-road.