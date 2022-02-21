Auto

Which bike gives more mileage in less price, read report

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Which bike gives more mileage in less price, read report
Written by admin
Which bike gives more mileage in less price, read report

Which bike gives more mileage in less price, read report

Which bike gives more mileage in less price, read report

Know which bike can be the best option for you between Hero HF Deluxe vs Bajaj CT100 in Two Wheeler Compare, read full report.

Mileage and budget are the two features that most of the people keep in mind while buying a bike and seeing this choice of people, today from Bajaj to Hero and Honda to TVS have launched long mileage bikes in the market in low budget.

If you also want to buy a long mileage bike within the least price, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes of this 100 cc segment.

In this comparison, today we have Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj CT 100, in which we are telling you the complete details of both of them from price to features so that you can choose the right option.

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe bike is a light weight mileage bike whose four variants have been launched by the company in the market.

The bike is powered by a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine that is based on fuel injection technology and generates 8 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has installed a combination of drum brakes in both its front and rear wheels. Hero MotoCorp claims about mileage, this HF Deluxe bike gives a mileage of 83 kmpl and this mileage is ARAI certified.

The starting price of Hero HF Deluxe bike is Rs 54,650, which goes up to Rs 63,600 when going to the top variant.

READ Also  Buy a stylish Bajaj Avenger 160 cruiser bike in a low budget by paying 12 thousand, only this will be EMI

,read this also– Honda CB Shine will be available here in the budget of 15 to 39 thousand, the company will give warranty and money back guarantee plan)

Bajaj CT 100: Bajaj CT 100 bike comes in the list of best selling bike of its company, whose only one variant has been launched by the company.

(read this also– January Best Selling Bikes: Best selling top 3 bikes of January 2022, giving style as well as long mileage, read report)

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a 102 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates maximum power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.34 Nm, with which 4 speed gearbox is given. has gone.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has installed drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, which have been given seven alloy wheels and tubeless tires.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj Auto claims that this bike gives a mileage of 74 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj CT 100 bike is Rs 53,696 (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 64,867 when on-road.


#bike #mileage #price #read #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  This small packet will prove to be a big explosion, this micro SUV, Tata Motors has showered features, read full details

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment