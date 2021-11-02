Which bike gives powerful mileage of 73 kmpl at a low price, TVS Radeon or Hero Super Splendor, know here

Which is the best option for long mileage in low budget, TVS Radeon or Hero Super Splendor Know here complete price and mileage details.

If you are also looking for a low mileage bike for yourself but have not found the right option yet. So here you can know the complete details of those 2 bikes which come with great mileage and style at a low price.

In this comparison, we have TVS Radeon and Hero Super Splendor bikes, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features so that you can choose the right option.

TVS Radeon: The company has recently launched TVS Radeon, which has been launched in the market with three variants. In this bike, the company has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 8.19 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, tubeless tires have been provided with disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, TVS claims that this Radeon bike gives a mileage of 73.68 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Radeon is Rs 59,900, which goes up to Rs 71,082 on the top model.

Hero Super Splendor: Hero Super Splendor is a popular bike of its company, which is preferred for long mileage, the company has launched this bike in two variants.

This bike has been given 124.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine can generate 10.8 PS of power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Regarding the mileage of Super Splendor, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 56 to 75 km. The starting price of the bike is Rs 73,900, which goes up to Rs 77,600 after going to the top model.