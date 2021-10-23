Which bike is more economical and stylish in low price, know here

If you want strong mileage along with style, then know here who can be the best option in TVS Raider vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 in a low budget.

In the two-wheeler sector, the 125 cc segment of the bike is well-liked for mileage and style, which also offers style and powerful engine with low budget mileage.

If you also want to buy a stylish bike which also gives strong mileage, then know here the complete details of those two bikes which come in low budget.

For this comparison, we have TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125 in which you will know which bike is better in terms of budget, styling, mileage and engine.

TVS Raider: TVS Raider is a unique sporty looking bike that the company has recently launched. The company has launched two variants of this bike in the market.

In TVS Raider, the company has given a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injection technology. This engine generates 11.38 PS of power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 67 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 73,400 which goes up to Rs 85,469 in the top model.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Bajaj Pulsar is a popular bike of its company which is liked for its aggressive sporty design and speed. The company has launched it in only one variant.

Bajaj has given a 124.4 cc single cylinder engine in this bike, which is an engine based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates power of 11.99 PS and peak torque of 11 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. With which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 64.75 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 99,347.