Which bike is more economical with 86 kmpl mileage, read full details

Complete detail of two popular bikes among the long mileage bikes in the country in which you will be able to know which is the better option between TVS Star City Plus vs Honda Livo.

The highest demand in the country’s two-wheeler sector is for those low-budget bikes that claim to give long mileage, with the largest range of bikes from leading companies like Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Honda.

If you are also looking for a bike that is stylish with mileage, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes of the country.

In this comparison, we have TVS Star City Plus and Honda Livo, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price, sale to mileage and specification.

TVS Star City Plus: TVS Star City Plus is a very popular and best selling bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

This bike has a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on fuel injection technology. This engine generates 8.19 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of TVS Star City Plus, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Regarding the mileage of the bike, TVS claims that it gives a mileage of 86 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of this bike is Rs 69,505, which goes to Rs 72,005 on going to the top model.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Honda Livo: Honda Livo is a stylish bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants, Honda has installed 109.51 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injection technology.

This engine generates the power of 8.79 PS and peak torque of 9.30 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox, talking about the braking system of the bike, then its front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this bike gives a mileage of 74 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of Honda Livo is Rs 71,583 which goes up to Rs 75,783 on the top model.