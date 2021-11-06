Which bike is more stylish with long mileage, TVS Raider or Hero Glamor, know here

If you want to buy a 125 cc segment bike which is economical as well as stylish, then know here who is better in TVS Raider vs Hero Glamor.

In the bike segment of the country’s two-wheeler sector, the most sought after budget bikes with long mileage are 125 cc bikes, which provide strong styling and strong engine with mileage.

In this segment, bikes of companies like Bajaj, Hero, TVA, Honda are seen in maximum number. If you also want to take a stylish 125 cc bike which will give you long mileage, then you can know here the complete details of two similar bikes.

In which today we have TVS Raider and Hero Glamor bikes for comparison, in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

TVS Raider: TVS Raider is a sporty style bike that the company has recently launched and has been launched in the market with its two variants.

In this bike, TVS has given a single cylinder 124.8 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates 11.38 PS of power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brakes have been given in its front wheel and drum brakes have been given in the rear wheel with tubeless tires.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 67 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this bike is Rs 73,400, which goes up to Rs 85,469 after going to the top model.

Hero Glamor: Hero Glamor Bike is a popular bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with 8 variants. Hero MotoCorp has given 124.7 cc engine with single cylinder in this bike which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 10.84 PS of power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding mileage, Hero claims that this bike gives a mileage of 69.49 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of the bike is Rs 75,900, which goes up to Rs 85,100 after going to the top model.