Which bike will give bumper mileage of 95 kmpl at a low price, know here

If you want to buy a long mileage bike in a low budget, then know here which TVS Sport vs Honda CD 110 Dream is the better option in both these cases.

There is a wide range of motorcycles that boast of long mileage in a low budget, with the largest number of bikes from companies like Hero, TVS, Bajaj and Honda.

If you are also looking for a bike with long mileage in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of those two popular bikes which are known for their low price and mileage.

In this comparison, today we have TVS Sport and Honda CD 110 Dream, in which you will know about their price, mileage and specifications so that you can choose the right option.

TVS Sport: TVS Sport is the company’s best selling mileage bike, which the company has launched in the market with two variants, in this bike the company has given a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The company claims that this bike gives a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour.

Talking about its braking system, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in both the front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage of TVS Sport, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 95 kilometers per liter.

This mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this TVS Sport starts from Rs 58,130 which goes up to Rs 64,655 on the top model.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

Honda CD 110 Dream: Honda CD 110 Dream bike is the cheapest and mileage bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

This bike has a single cylinder engine of 109.51 cc which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates 8.42 PS of power and 9.09 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brake has been given in its front and rear wheels. Regarding mileage, Honda claims that the bike gives a mileage of 74 kmpl.

This mileage is ARAI certified. Honda CD 110 Dream price starts at Rs.66,033 which goes up to Rs.67,533 on the top model.