Which bike will give long mileage in low budget, read report

Which bike will give long mileage in low budget, read report
Which bike will give long mileage in low budget, read report

Which bike will give long mileage in low budget, read report

Which bike will give long mileage in low budget, read report

Know today in Two Wheeler Compare who is better and mileage bike in Hero Super Splendor and TVS Radeon.

Low price and long mileage in the two wheeler sector are the two features that are most taken into consideration while buying a bike, keeping in mind that all the two wheeler manufacturers have launched a long range of bikes giving long mileage at their low price in the market. Has taken off.

If you are also looking for a similar bike that gives long mileage in a low budget, then know here the complete details of those two bikes which can prove to be a better option for you.

In which today we have TVS Radeon and Hero Super Splendor bikes in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Hero Super Splendor: Hero Super Splendor bike is a popular bike of its company, four variants of which the company has launched in the market.

The bike is given a 124.7 cc single cylinder engine which generates 10.8 PS of power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 56.5 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Hero Super Splendor has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 74,200 which goes up to Rs 78,600 when going to the top variant.

TVS Radeon: TVS Radeon bike is a stylish mileage bike of its company, whose five variants have been launched in the market.

Talking about engine and power, the company has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine in it, which generates power of 8.19 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm, and this engine has been given a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this TVS Radeon bike gives a mileage of 73.68 kmpl which has been certified by ARAI.

TVS Radeon has been launched by the company for a starting price of Rs 59,925 (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 73,007 on going to the top variant.


