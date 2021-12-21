Which bike will give mileage of 80 kmpl at a low price, know here

Which bike with style in low budget is best in terms of mileage, Hero Splendor Plus or TVS Radeon, know full details here.

The mileage of the bike is one such feature that is taken care of the most while buying a bike and in view of this choice of the people, every vehicle manufacturer has launched its mileage bike in the market.

If you are looking for a mileage bike in a low budget, then know here the complete details of two popular bikes that give long mileage at a low price.

In today’s comparison, we have Hero Splendor Plus and TVS Radeon which are counted among the best selling bikes of their own company, in which we will tell the complete details from their price to features.

Hero Splendor Plus: Hero Splendor Plus is a popular and best selling bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine which is based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of this bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hero Splendor Plus gives a mileage of 80.6 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of Hero Splendor Plus is Rs 64,850 which goes up to Rs 70,710 on the top model.

TVS Radeon: TVS Radeon is a new bike of its company, which the company has launched last year and the company has launched three variants of this bike in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 8.19 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 73.68 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of TVS Radeon is Rs 59,900 which goes to Rs 71,082 on the top model.