Which bike will give mileage of 83 kmpl in low price, read details

If you want to buy a bike with long mileage, then know here who is better in the low budget Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj CT100.

Among the wide range of long mileage bikes in the two wheeler sector, if you are also looking for a similar bike for yourself but have not decided yet, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes of the country which are less Claims long mileage in the budget.

Here for comparison, we have Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj CT 100 bikes, in which we will tell the complete details of both of them from price to features and specification.

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe bike is a popular bike of its company, which the company has launched with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine which is based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates the power of 8.02 PS and peak torque of 8.05 Nm, with which a 4-speed gearbox has been given. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the combination of drum brake has been given in both the wheels of this bike.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero HF Deluxe is Rs 52,700, which goes up to Rs 63,400 on its top variant.

Bajaj CT 100: Bajaj CT 100 bike is counted among the best selling bikes of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants. In this bike, the company has given 102 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in the front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 74 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj CT 100 is Rs 53,696, which increases when you go to its top variant.