Which bike will give mileage of 86 kmpl with style at a low price, know here

If you want to buy Best Mileage Bike that too in less budget then know here who is more best option in TVS Star City Plus vs Hero Passion Pro.

Among the long range of bikes present in the bike market, those bikes are most in demand, which gives long mileage with strong style at a low price.

If you are also planning to buy a new bike, then here we will tell the complete details of those two bikes which are attractive design with long mileage at low price.

For this comparison, today we have TVS Star City Plus and Hero Passion Pro, in which you will know the complete details of their features and specifications from their price.

TVS Star City Plus: TVS Star City Plus is the best selling bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 8.19 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. In the braking system, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been added.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 86 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The starting price of TVS Star City Plus is Rs 70,005 which goes up to Rs 72,755 on the top variant.

,read this also– Take home Bajaj CT100 with full year warranty for half the price, get 89 kmpl mileage)

Hero Passion Pro: Hero Passion Pro is an attractively designed bike which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes with ABS give strong mileage up to 84 kmpl with great styling at a low price, read details)

The bike is powered by a 113 cc single cylinder engine that generates 9.15 PS of power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 68 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Passion Pro is Rs 70,820, which goes up to Rs 75,620 on its top variant.