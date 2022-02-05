Which can be the best option in Style, Mileage and Price, Honda Dio or Hero Pleasure Plus, know here

Honda Dio vs Hero Pleasure Plus Which scooter can be your choice, know here complete information from price to mileage.

In the scooter segment of the two wheeler sector, you get a scooter to suit every budget and need, from mileage scooters to premium scooters with sporty designs. If you want to buy a scooter keeping in mind the mileage and style, then you can know here. Here are the complete details of two such scooters.

For this comparison, today we have Honda Dio and Hero Pleasure Plus scooters which are liked for both style and mileage in low budget, in this we are going to tell you the complete details of both of these from the price to the features and specification so that you able to choose the correct option.

Honda Dio: Honda Dio is a sporty design scooter which the company has launched in the market with two variants. The scooter is powered by a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine that generates 7.76 PS of power and 9 Nm of peak torque.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has installed a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, which is a combi braking system.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 55 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Honda Dio is Rs 66,030 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 69,428 in its top variant.

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus is a lightweight, stylish and long mileage scooter that the company has launched in four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of the scooter, it has a single cylinder engine of 110.9 cc which generates 8.1 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. Talking about the braking system, a combination of drum brake has been added to its front wheel and rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hero Pleasure Plus gives a mileage of 63 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Pleasure Plus is Rs 62,220 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 71,420 in its top variant.