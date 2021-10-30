Which car is a profitable deal in the budget of 5 lakhs, know here

If you want to buy a long mileage car in a low budget, then know here who can fit in your budget in Maruti WagonR vs Hyundai Santro.

If you are planning to get a new car in a low budget but have not been able to like such a car yet. So here we are going to tell you about two such cars which come with strong features and mileage in low budget.

For this comparison, we have Maruti WagonR and Hyundai Santro, both of which are best selling hatchbacks of their company which are liked for mileage and features.

In which today we will tell you the complete details from the price of these two to the features and specifications so that you can choose the right car according to your budget.

Maruti WagonR: Maruti WagonR is the company’s popular hatchback in its segment, which the company has launched in three variants. In this car, Maruti has given an engine of 1197 cc, which has two variants, in which the first is 1.0 liter and the second is 1.2 liter engine.

Talking about the engine before this, this engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like manual AC, four power windows, keyless entry, steering mounted audio and calling control have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of this car, Maruti claims that it gives a mileage of 21.79 kmpl on petrol and 32.52 kmpl on CNG. Its starting price is Rs 4.93 lakh.

Hyundai Santro: Hyundai Santro is one of the best selling car in its hatchback segment which is liked for its features and mileage.

In this car, Hyundai has given a 1.1 liter capacity 1086 cc engine that can generate 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Mirror Link. Apart from this, features like rear parking camera, rear AC vents, power windows, driver seat airbag, ABS, EBD have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Santro, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20 kilometers per liter on petrol. The starting price of this car is Rs 4.76 lakh.