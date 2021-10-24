Which car is more stylish and economical at a lower price, know here

If you want to buy a stylish small car in a low budget, then here you can know which is more economical between Maruti S Presso vs Renault Kwid.

This Diwali if you are also thinking of buying a new car but due to low budget have not been able to choose the right car. So know here the complete details of those two budget cars that give you mileage and features along with strong styling at a low price.

For this comparison, today we have Maruti Espresso and Renault Kwid car, in which we are telling the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Maruti S Presso: Maruti Espresso is a hatchback of its company whose design looks like a mini SUV. The company has launched three variants of this car in the market.

This car has been given 998 cc engine which is 1.0 liter capacity. This engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the Espresso, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like digital instrument cluster, power windows, keyless entry, ABS, EBD, front seat airbag, rear parking sensors, speed alert, seat belt reminder, have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Espresso, the company claims that this car gives mileage of up to 21.7 km. The same mileage increases to 31.2 kms on CNG mode. The starting price of this car is Rs 3.78 lakh which goes up to Rs 5.43 lakh in the top model.

Renault Kwid: Renault Kwid is the cheapest car of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants. In this car, the company has given the option of two engines, in which the first engine is 0.8 liter and the second engine is 1.0 liter.

Talking about the engine before this, the engine generates power of 68 PS and peak torque of 91 Nm. The option of 5 speed AMT and 5 speed manual gearbox has been given with this engine.

Talking about its features, this car has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like keyless entry, reverse parking sensor with camera, manual AC, dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD, have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Kwid, Renault claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.3 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 4.06 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.59 lakh in the top model.