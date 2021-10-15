Which car will offer premium features with long mileage in low budget, know here

If you want to buy a car with mileage and features in the starting budget of 4 lakhs, then know here, who is better in Maruti Celerio vs Datsun Go.

If you are planning to buy a new car which comes in at least budget, which has high mileage and features. So here we are telling you the complete details of those two affordable cars of the country which come with great design, features and mileage at a low price.

In which we have selected Maruti Celerio and Datsun GO cars for comparison. In which we are telling the complete details from the price to the features of these two cars.

Maruti Celerio: Maruti Celerio is the best selling hatchback in its company after Alto, which the company has launched in three variants.

The car is powered by a 998 cc 1.0 liter engine that generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. With this engine, the company has given the option of 5 speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has been given a 7.0-inch infotainment system with features like speed alert, child safety lock, dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, rear parking sensor with camera.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 21.63 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 4.65 lakh.

Datsun GO: The Datsun GO is a very attractively designed hatchback car that is well-liked for its features and style. The company has launched it in five variants.

This car is powered by a 1198 cc engine which is given with the option of manual and automatic power tuning. This engine generates 68 PS of power and 104 Nm of torque on manual tuning. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from this, features like ABS, EBD, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensor, brake assist, have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of the car, Datsun says that this car gives a mileage of 19.59 kmpl. The starting price of the car is Rs 4.02 lakh.