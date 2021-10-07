Which channel is the Cardinals-Dodgers game on?

Came in as the defending champion in one season and the favorite to repeat the betting. The second was not locked in for the playoffs until the final week of the season. But the two-story National League franchise, who combined for 18 World Series titles, have faced a wild-card game that will see one of them move to the League Division Series and send the other home licking their wounds. Was wondering what could happen.

Who: St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers

What: National League Wild-Card Game

When: 8:10 p.m. Eastern

where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Why: A place in the League Division Series against the 107-win San Francisco Giants

TV: TBS

Streaming: Various services such as Sling, Hulu Live and FuboTV will carry the TBS feed, which is also available through TBS.com and the TBS app.