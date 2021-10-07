Which climate threats are the most worrying? US agencies made list

The federal government has attempted this practice before during the Obama administration. Former President Donald J. That work effectively stopped under Trump, whose disdain for climate science caused most agencies to either postpone their plans for climate change or stop talking about it.

Within weeks of taking office, President Biden instructed officials to begin work quickly. Stressing the urgency of the threat, the president gave agencies four months to come up with plans that list their main vulnerabilities to climate change and strategies to address them.

“Almost every service that the government provides will sooner or later be affected by climate change,” said Jesse Keenan, a professor at Tulane University who focuses on climate adaptation and advises federal agencies.

The plans released on Thursday are brief, many of them less than 30 pages. They include key topics: ensuring that new facilities meet tough construction standards, using less energy and water in existing buildings, better protecting workers against extreme heat, educating employees about climate science , and creating supply chains that are less likely to cause hurricanes or other aftershocks.

The documents also reflect Mr Biden’s emphasis on racial equality, looking at the effects of climate change on minority and low-income communities and how agencies can address them. For example, the Department of Health and Human Services said it would focus research grants on the health impacts on those communities.