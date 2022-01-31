Which companies give the benefit of Fasal Bima Yojana and how much subsidy is available, know everything

If you also want to get benefits under the crop insurance scheme, then here we will tell from where you can take this insurance scheme and how much premium has to be paid on it.

Many insurance schemes are run by the government to compensate for the loss of crops. Under which some assistance is given under insurance on the crop damaged by the farmers in case of calamity. So that farmers do not have to go through severe economic crisis. Under this, the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana is run. If you also want to get benefits under the crop insurance scheme, then here we will tell from where you can take this insurance scheme and how much premium has to be paid on it.

What is PM Fasal Bima Yojana?

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) aims to support sustainable production in the agriculture sector, providing financial assistance to farmers suffering crop loss due to unforeseen events. With this, the income of the farmers can be kept stable. in order to ensure their continuity. It also helps the farmers to take loans when needed and get connected with new technology. In this, different insurance policies are given on different crops. There are separate policies for food crops (cereals, millets and pulses), oilseeds, annual commercial or annual horticultural crops etc.

What is premium rate and subsidy

Under PM Fasal Bima Yojana, some premium is charged on crop insurance and subsidy is given on it according to the loss of crop. For Kharif crops, all food grains and oilseeds crops are charged up to a maximum of 2 percent. Whereas for Rabi crops, 1.5% or less of the SI or Actuarial rate has to be paid. For Kharif and Rabi annual commercial/annual horticulture crops, a maximum premium of 5 per cent or less has to be deposited. On this basis the subsidy is paid by the government.

Read also: WhatsApp Tips: Know how to protect your account from being hacked

Which companies provide insurance?

You can apply for crop insurance under the official website of PM Fasal Bima Yojana. At the same time, you can buy crop insurance scheme from the insurance companies mentioned here.