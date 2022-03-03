Which electric bike is better for you in Revolt RV 300 vs Tork Kratos R with a driving range of 180km, know features and price

Electric vehicles have gained momentum in the Indian market for a few years now. With stylish and hi-tech features, many electric vehicles are entering the market. Similarly, electric bikes have also made their mark in these markets. Today, two such electric bikes have been compared here, which are exactly the same 180 km in terms of range.

Here are the prices, features and more of the Revolt RV 300 and Tork Kratos R electric bikes. Based on which you can compare which electric bike will be right for you.

Range and top speed

The Tork Kratos R electric bike gives a driving range of 180 km on a single charge and has a top speed of 105 kmph. Whereas the Revolt RV 300 electric bike gives a range of 80-180 Km in a single charge. Its top speed has been given 25-65 Kmph. That is, those who want to drive a high-speed electric bike can take it.

prize

Tork Kratos offers two bikes, the Kratos Standard and the Kratos R. The standard price of Rs 1,22,582 has been given while the price of Cartos R has been given at Rs 1,31,749. On the other hand, talking about Revolt RV 300, its price is available at Rs 1,04,019. This price is as per ex-showroom. On this you can get subsidy from the state.

Battery

The RV 300 is powered by a 1.5KW hub-mounted motor that charges from a 60V/2.7 kWh lithium-ion battery. It takes 3 hours to charge the battery to 75 percent and 4.2 hours to fully charge. Revolt has equipped the RV 300 with three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. At the same time, the R variant makes a relatively higher power output of 9kW or 12.06bhp and peak torque of 38Nm. It comes with a 4kWH lithium-ion battery pack.

color, features

Both the bikes are better in terms of color and looks. The RV 300 comes in one variant and two color options. Coming to the bicycle parts, the RV 300 gets inverted forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear, while braking is done by a disc-drum arrangement which is equipped with CBS. The motorcycle runs on 17-inch alloy wheels with 90/80 (front) and 110/80 (rear) section tyres.

On the other hand, talking about the Cartos R, it comes with two variants and four color options. It has been given features like fast charging, free access to the charging network for two years, geofencing, find my vehicle, motor walk assist, crash alert, track mode and smart charge analysis. Apart from this, standard features on both the variants include full-LED lighting, a full-digital instrument cluster, multiple ride modes, regenerative braking, reverse mode, mobile connectivity, USB charging, anti-theft, front storage box and OTA updates.