Which electric scooter is the best deal in terms of price, hi-tech features and range, know here

In Electric Scooter Compare today, find out who can be the best electric scooter in your budget in Simple One vs Ola S1.

Want to buy an electric scooter but have not yet been able to choose any scooter according to the budget and choice, then here you can know the complete details of the two top electric scooters out of the large range of electric scooters in the market which give hi-tech Long range with features.

For comparison, here we have Simple One and Ather 450X electric scooter, in which we will tell the complete details of the range, features and specification of both of them.

Simple One: Simple Energy’s Simple One Electric Scooter is the longest-range scooter among all the current electric scooters, which the company has launched with only one variant.

The company has given a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack in it, along with a motor with 4500 watt power, the company claims that this battery gets fully charged in 1 hour 5 minutes.

Regarding the range and speed, the company claims that this scooter gives a range of 236 km on a full charge, with a top speed of 105 km per hour. Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in both its front and rear wheels.

Talking about the features of Simple One, it will get 30 liters of under seat storage, swipeable battery, combined braking system, fast charging, 7-inch TFT cluster, vehicle tracking, document storage, remote start, push button start, jiso fencing, Bluetooth connectivity. Features like Wi-Fi are provided.

Simple Energy has launched its Simple One electric scooter with an initial price of Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) but the FAME of the Central Government.. After subsidies, it comes down significantly.

Ola S1: Ola S1 is an electric scooter built with attractive styling and hi-tech features, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

Talking about the battery and power of Ola S1, the company has given a 3.97 Kwh Lithium Ion battery pack with 8500 W power motor with mid drive IPM technology. Regarding battery charging, Ola Electric claims that this battery gets fully charged in 4 hours 48 minutes.

Talking about the range and speed, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 181 km with a top speed of 115 km per hour.

Ola Electric has launched this scooter with a starting price of Rs 85,099 (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 1.10 lakh in the top variant.

