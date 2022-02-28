Which electric scooter will be better for you Ola S1 Pro or Bajaj Chetak, let’s judge by specification, price and features

Many electric scooters have been launched in India with good features. Ola Ace One Pro and Bajaj Chetak scooters have made their mark as popular electric scooters. It is more important to compare these scooters from Bajaj to Ola, because there are many questions in the minds of people regarding these two scooters, which one will be more right to buy. Here’s a comparison on the basis of price, specification and design.

price in india

The Ola S1 Pro is the high-spec variant and after the company stopped production of the Ola S1, there is only one electric vehicle left for sale. The Ola S1 Pro comes at a price of Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom) before subsidy. The Bajaj Chetak is priced at Rs 1,49,350 (ex-showroom) before subsidy. Ola gives three years unlimited km battery warranty, while Bajaj Chetak gives three years per 50,000 km battery warranty.

Design and Specifications

Ola S1 Pro and Bajaj Chetak are very different in terms of design. While the Ola S1 Pro looks modern, the Bajaj Chetak looks more retro-futuristic. While the S One comes with a plain color option, there are 10 color options to jazz up the exteriors. At the front, Android-looking headlamp cluster and slim turn indicators are available. The rear end morphs into a functional yet stylish looking tail lamp.

Bajaj Chetak comes with deformed round headlamp with horseshoe DRL design. The steel body has some beautiful lines, creases and bulges to make the design really stand out.

The Ola S1 Pro starts with a specially designed chassis that houses the battery in the curved floorboard. The front end gets single sided forks while the rear end gets horizontally mounted mono-shock absorbers for suspension duties. The electric scooter generates 8.5kW of motor power along with 58Nm of torque, which pickups the scooter from 0-40kmph in 3 seconds. The scooter gives a claimed top speed of 115 kmph. There’s a disc brake at the front and rear and still gives you enough room to bring you 36L of under-seat boot space.

On the other hand, Bajaj Chetak brings a 60.3 Ah battery with a 4.08kW motor that gives 14Nm of torque to the wheels. The electric scooter comes with a top speed of 80 kmph. The scooter gets a single sided swingarm at the rear while a single sided telescopic fork at the front. The alloy upfront is mated to a disc brake while the rear works with a drum brake.

Ola S1 Pro vs Bajaj Chetak Range

The Ola S1 Pro has a claimed range of 181 km and an actual range of around 135 km. That’s 6.5 hours of long charge time, but you’ll want to stay away from charging. Bajaj Chetak delivers a claimed 90 km range on its under-performance. It charges 0-100% in 5 hours.

How to order?

Ola S1 Pro is sold completely online without any dealership network. Ola’s website currently states that the booking window for Ola S1 Pro will open soon. Once this is done, potential buyers can secure a booking by paying Rs 499. Once the booking is processed, Ola will issue an advance window of Rs 20,000 for the scooter. The balance amount is required to be paid upon delivery. The process to buy Bajaj Chetak is simple and you can buy it online or offline through its dealerships.