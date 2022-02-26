Which flagship phone is better Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro, know which features

This year two flagship phones Samsung Galaxy S22 and Moto Edge 30 Pro have been launched in India. Motorola’s Moto Edge 30 Pro has been launched as an affordable flagship phone. The Moto Edge 30 Pro was launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and features a 144Hz display. It has been introduced as a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S22. But its price is much less than the Galaxy S22. Let us know about the complete details and comparison about these phones.

Prices of these two phones

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes at a price of Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. While its second option 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option costs Rs 76,999. Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available for sale in India from March. On the other hand, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 only for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the smartphone will go on sale in India on March 4.

specification

Motorola Edge 30 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy S22, on the other hand, comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

camera

On the camera front, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with a 60-megapixel front shooter.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 also gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, there is also a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy S22.