Jobs

Which flagship phone is better Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro, know which features

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Which flagship phone is better Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro, know which features
Written by admin
Which flagship phone is better Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro, know which features

Which flagship phone is better Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro, know which features

Which flagship phone is better Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro, know which features

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes at a price of Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. On the other hand, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 only for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

This year two flagship phones Samsung Galaxy S22 and Moto Edge 30 Pro have been launched in India. Motorola’s Moto Edge 30 Pro has been launched as an affordable flagship phone. The Moto Edge 30 Pro was launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and features a 144Hz display. It has been introduced as a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S22. But its price is much less than the Galaxy S22. Let us know about the complete details and comparison about these phones.

Prices of these two phones
The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes at a price of Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. While its second option 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option costs Rs 76,999. Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available for sale in India from March. On the other hand, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 only for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the smartphone will go on sale in India on March 4.

specification
Motorola Edge 30 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy S22, on the other hand, comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

READ Also  IBM Nagpur Bharti 2021 - Application Details For 02 Posts

camera
On the camera front, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with a 60-megapixel front shooter.

Read also: Up to Rs 10,000 off on Moto edge 30 Pro, 60MP selfie camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 also gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, there is also a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy S22.


#flagship #phone #Samsung #Galaxy #S22 #Moto #Edge #Pro #features

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  You should also try these ethnic looks of Nora Fatehi

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment