Which Free Fire character is a better choice for aggressive players?

Garena Free Fire is a cell battle royale title that gives a number of fascinating gameplay modes. Characters are the first factor that may assist gamers to achieve a bonus whereas enjoying these modes.

An aggressive gameplay fashion is a helpful tactic to spice up kill depend. Many players prefer to play aggressively whereas enjoying intense matches just like the Conflict Squad mode. Nonetheless, it is typically onerous to select a right character with the huge variety of choices accessible in Free Fire.

This text compares DJ Alok and Jai’s talents to find out who is finest suited for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire.

Analyzing the skills of DJ Alok and Jai in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is essentially the most highly effective character in Free Fire

Potential: Drop the Beat

Ability Sort: Lively

DJ Alok’s lively skill is generally known as Drop the Beat, which, at its default stage, produces a 5m aura, rising ally motion velocity by 10% and restoring 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At his most stage (6), Alok’s ability improves ally motion velocity by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Jai

Jai is a nice choice for the Conflict Squad mode in Free Fire

Potential: Raging Reload

Ability Sort: Passive

Jai’s passive skill is referred to as Raging Reload, which might routinely reload a gun’s journal by 30% after pulling down an opponent. Nonetheless, this reloading functionality is restricted to rifles falling underneath the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG courses.

At its highest stage, Raging Reload can reload a gun’s journal routinely by 45%.

Verdict: Which is better?

Jai’s skill to reload a gun’s journal routinely is helpful for aggressive gamers. However it falls quick when in comparison with Alok’s skill.

Gamers get the benefit of restoring HP instantly and boosting their motion velocity with the latter’s ability. It aids aggressive gamers considerably on the bottom whereas speeding.

Due to this fact, it is safer to say that DJ Alok is a a lot better choice for aggressive gamers in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Selecting a character is a person choice. Prioritizing one over the opposite is completely depending on enjoying preferences.

