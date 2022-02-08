Which is better cruiser bike in price, mileage and style, know here

If you want to buy Cruiser Bike, then read here who is better in Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 42, read the report.

Cruiser bike segment is one of the most liked segment of the two wheeler sector, in which you get bikes with premium design and strong engine.

If you are also planning to buy a cruiser bike but have not been able to like any model yet, then know here the complete details of two popular bikes of this segment.

In this comparison, today we have Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 42 cruiser bikes, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike is a popular bike in its segment and its company, with five variants of which the company has launched in the market.

This bike has a 349.34 cc single cylinder engine, which is an engine based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 20.21 PS of power and 27 Nm of torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, disc brakes have been installed in both its wheels with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been added.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 is Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 2.18 lakh on the top variant.

Jawa 42: Jawa 42 is a stylish bike of this cruiser bike segment, whose three variants have been launched by the company in the market. The bike has a 293 cc single cylinder engine which is an engine based on fuel injected air cooled technology.

This engine generates 27.33 PS of power and 27.02 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system, the company has given disc brake in both its front and rear wheels, with which dual ABS channel has been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that the Jawa 42 bike gives a mileage of 37.5 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Jawa 42 is Rs 1.69 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.91 lakh on going to the top variant.