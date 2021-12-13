Which is better Ola S1 or Bounce Infinity E1? Know- According to the range, price, which Electric Scooter means to you

People are showing more interest in buying electric vehicles due to increase in fuel prices and subsidies given by the government. Especially people are getting more attracted to electric scooters. For this reason, companies are bringing electric scooters one after the other in the budget with special features and more range. In this sequence, two such electric scooters were launched this year, about which there was a lot of discussion. Here information is being given about two Ola S1 and Bounce Infinity E1. Considering its price, features and driving range, any of these can be taken home.

Driving range and top speed

The most important thing in an electric scooter is the driving range. The Ola S1, the company’s first electric scooter, claims to have a driving range of around 121 km, while the Bounce Infinity E1 gives a range of just 85 km. The Ola S1 delivers a top speed of around 90 kmph while the Bounce top speed is given up to 65 kmph.

what is the cost of these two

Talking about the price of Ola S1, it starts from Rs 99,999. However, it can be bought even cheaper with some states offering subsidies. At the same time, the price of Infinity E1 with swappable battery has been kept at Rs 68,999. It can be bought without battery for Rs 36,000. It gives a cheap option to the people.

charging technology

If you are thinking of getting an electric scooter, then you should think about the charging technology. The Ola S1 and Bounce Infinity E1 have a different battery charge method. Where Ola’s juice meets the charging port, which can be at home or a public power station. On the other hand, Bounce uses battery swapping technology along with infinity charging. The user can take out the battery and exchange it for a fully charged unit from the swapping station.

Let us tell you that both these electric scooters have their advantages and disadvantages, which you can buy according to your convenience and understanding. A better display option is given in Ola S One, which is not available in Bounce Electric.