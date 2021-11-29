Which is better option in price, mileage and style, know here

If you plan to buy a scooter, then know here the complete details of the features and specifications of the 125 cc segment TVS Jupiter and Hero Destini 125.

In the country’s two-wheeler sector, after 100 cc scooters, 125 cc scooters are in highest demand, in which scooters from companies like Hero, TVS, Suzuki and Yamaha are present in the largest number.

If you also want to buy a scooter for yourself, then here you can know two popular scooters which are liked for their style and mileage.

Here for comparison, we have Hero Destini 125 and TVS Jupiter, in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features and specification.

Hero Destini 125: Hero Destini 125 is a mileage scooter that the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Talking about engine and power, it has a 124.6 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 9.1 PS of maximum power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of Hero Destini, disc brake has been given in its front brake and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of Hero Destini, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 54 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero Destini 125 starts at Rs 69,500 which goes up to Rs 74,750 on the top model.

TVS Jupiter 125: TVS Jupiter has been launched by the company with new features and specifications, three variants of which have been launched in the market.

The scooter is powered by a single cylinder 124.8 cc engine that generates 8.15 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and disc brake in rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of TVS Jupiter 125, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 62 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of TVS Jupiter 125 starts from Rs 73,400 which goes up to Rs 81,300 in the top model.