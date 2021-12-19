Which is better sports bike in mileage, style and price, know here

If you want a strong sports bike in the mid range, then know here who can be a better choice between Yamaha YZF R15 V3 VS KTM RC 125.

In the two wheeler sector of the country, after the low budget bikes with mileage, the most demanding sports bikes are liked by the youth.

If you also want to buy a good sports bike, then here we are telling you the complete details of those two popular sports bikes of the country which can be the best option for you.

In this comparison, today we have Yamaha YZF R15 V3 and KTM RC 125, in which you will be able to know the complete details of both of them from price to features and mileage.

Yamaha YZF R15 V3: It is a premium sports bike, about which the company claims that it is the most powerful bike in the 150 cc segment, the company has launched it in the market with 5 variants.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, the company has given a 155 cc single cylinder engine in this bike, based on liquid cooled technology, this engine can generate 18.6 PS of maximum power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque, with which given Has 6 speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, the company has given it a combination of disc brakes in front and rear wheels, with which dual ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this sports bike gives a mileage of 48.75 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of this bike is Rs 1.57 lakh, which becomes Rs 1.59 lakh when going to the top model. .

KTM RC 125: KTM RC 125 is the most premium bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 124.7 cc engine in this bike, based on fuel injection technology, this engine generates 14.5 PS of power and 12 Nm of peak torque, with which 6 Speed ​​gearbox is given.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which dual ABS channel has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this KTM RC 125 sports bike gives a mileage of 45.87 kmpl. The starting price of the bike is Rs 1.80 lakh.